What don't people get about Trump being anti-establishment?

President Trump is anti-establishment; he is finally doing positive things for the country while tearing apart the vile plagues of globalism and leftist fascism. The USA is winning because Trump is ignoring the RINOs in his own party, the bloviating leftist academicians, the elite leftist technocrats and the vile "culture of death" ingrained within the mainstream media and Hollywood elite. We finally have a president who connects with the average man and who seems to have endless energy. When have you seen a president this engaged and who seems to be tackling issue after issue non-stop? Each day the economy grows and more US businesses come back. Each day Trump connects with more and more people because he is always out there speaking, tweeting and interacting with the citizenry. All highlighted by positive results. For the first time since Reagan a president is actually trying to deliver on his promises and listen to the cries of the American people. Accountability matters, results matter.

People have finally figured out big government sucks, open borders make us less safe and EPA regulations wreck economies. The game is over, the globalists in both parties and the elitists throughout the world have been beaten down by common sense, logic and basic math. The windmill and solar panel fantasy economy of perpetual two percent growth is coming to a halt. Clean coal and oil are coming back and so are American jobs. An estimated 4.8 percent GDP growth quarter is the most recent prediction by economists -- something a job-killing Marxist ideologue like Obama could never even sniff. All the liberal globalist totalitarians have left in their bag of empty promises is endless debt and a deep state media. Their shuck and jive illusionary fantasy tales of non-stop propaganda are on display for all to see. Hating Trump over and over again for no legitimate reason is only awakening more people. So to all the freaks out there in the so called "resistance" movement, go stick your hand in the sand with the other leftist drones in the pravda media who don't trust their own eyes and ears. You are the people who choose not to comprehend what is actually taking place. The paradigm has shifted and the world is changing. Most rationale people don't want a police state technocracy of foreign globalists ushering in an age of illogic and a surveillance state. We are choosing to keep our personal liberty, US sovereignty and our God given right to think and be free. So I implore the leftists to please take their pseudo intellectual attempt at virtue signaling and patronization and stay quiet as you watch and learn. Nobody is buying into your BS anymore. The left's pathetic attempt at telling other people what to do, how to think and how to destroy our country is duly noted. We used to think you leftists were just stupid and or insane but now we know you are either purely evil or extremely ignorant to something called reality. Go pound sand, nobody with a functioning brain cell is listening to you perpetual "cry wolf" propaganda anymore.