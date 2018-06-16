Watching your back in Clintonville

I've long held that the left pencils up a black-and-white caricature of us not-lefties and hangs the silliest possible kinds of thoughts on it, imagining that they have a handle on what we think and who we are. Quotes from the I.G. report on the FBI confirm my thinking. These are FBI people's words: "Trump's supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS that think he will magically grant them jobs for doing nothing. They probably didn't watch the debates, aren't fully educated on his policies, and are stupidly wrapped up in his unmerited enthusiasm." Then this gem: "I honestly feel like there is going to be a lot more gun issues, too, the crazies won finally." How many Trumpers do you know who are poor, uneducated, and lazy? The jobs reports destroy that last one; apart from the sneering tone, unemployment is at all-time lows for just about everybody and every category. Every Trump-follower I know, and that's quite a few, watched the debates intently and knew every nuance of Trump's platform. Gun issues are about where they've been the last 20 years or so under both Dem and Pub presidents.

In other words, the caricature could hardly be more wrong. Now that they've seen the error of their thinking, we can expect these smarties to update their mental maps. Right? Last time they did that was maybe 1992, and their information then was no better than it is now. Nor was the caricature. Lefties see us as cartoon characters, a basket of deplorables, and it's they who are too lazy to refocus their lens. On the other hand, it's sort of reassuring to have your judgment validated in black and white by an inspector general of something, even if it's not so reassuring that that same I.G. found no reason to believe that any of the FBI's bias leaked over into investigations or reports or interrogations or other FBI work. From Mr. Horowitz's comments, we can rest assured that these guys and gals are the soul of honesty, discretion, generosity of spirit, magnanimity, and goodwill. That much is obvious from their words about us in unguarded moments. Mr. Horowitz, too, has to watch his back in Clintonville.