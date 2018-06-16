On laughing it up and shaking hands with evil dictators

And he was not the only one who was enthusiastic when meeting with evil dictators.

Trump has been criticized for showing too much affection for Kim Jong-un. But what else was he supposed to do? Yes, his rhetoric was inelegant and exuberant, but he just signed a deal on the road to a possible concrete peace. He was happy.

Here are links to photos showing other world leaders being friendly with evil dictators:

A smiling Winston Churchill shakes hands with a smiling Stalin at Yalta in 1945. FDR was seated and smiling at the conviviality.

FDR laughs loudly and throws his head back while seated next to Stalin at Yalta.

During the Yalta Conference, the three leaders shared laughs.

A laughing Truman joins the hands of cheerful Churchill and happy Stalin at Potsdam, Germany in 1945.

In a gallery of photos of historic handshakes at CNN, JFK shakes hands with Khrushchev in 1961 at the Vienna Summit.

Obama shakes hands with Raúl Castro, Fidel's brother, during the memorial service for Nelson Mandela on December 10, 2013. Maybe that friendliness led in part to the terrible Cuba deal in 2015.

The list could go on, including Nixon shaking hands and toasting and laughing with various Chinese and Soviet premiers.

Some believe that FDR would never have shaken hands with Hitler. We can never know for sure, but let's imagine this scenario (which did not happen): on December 8, 1941, Hitler realized that a war with America was futile. He would agree to stop the conflagration and sign a peace treaty that would really stick. His conditions are that FDR (and Churchill) come to Berlin and shake hands, call him a "talented guy," and sign the peace treaty. Now the war really stops. No one would deny that FDR did the right thing. And no one would deny it if hostilities stopped in 1942, 1943, and so on. The fact that FDR laughed it up with Stalin when the president knew full well that Stalin starved out the Ukrainians in the 1930s indicates that we would have seen some smiles and laughter with FDR and Hitler.

Let's return to reality.

Leaders today have to show some level of respect and friendliness with evil people if the good guys want to get things done and move toward peace. Stop nitpicking and blaming Trump for doing the same. Let's hope the prayers of millions South Korean Christians over the decades will be answered, and the oppressed people of the North can join hands with their cousins in the South.

James Arlandson's website is Live as Free People, where he has posted 'Fatal' Flaws in 'Death Roe.'