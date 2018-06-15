« The deep state is fighting reforms in Latin America | Strzok's 'We'll stop' Trump text never seen by Congress »
June 15, 2018

Tweet of the day: Bias? What bias?

By Rick Moran

Social media was tailor-made for a day like yesterday, and predictably, Twitter exploded following the release of the inspector general's report on the Clinton email investigation.

CNN's Jake Tapper gave the official spin on the bureau's anti-Trump bias:

There are several more from Tapper, but the gist is this; defend the integrity of both the FBI investigation and the IG report.

Except there is one tweet from Matt Walsh that absolutely devastates the entire narrative:

The premise of IG Horowitz's entire case against FBI bias for Hillary and against Trump rests on the assumption that FBI agents are so "professional" that they can put aside their virulent hatred of a candidate for president and act and make decisions objectively.

To quote Walsh: "Oh, well OK then."

 

 

 

 