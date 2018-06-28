The forces of political hate are waxing

Last Wednesday, a group from the left leaning D.C. chapter of Democratic Socialists of America confronted homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a downtown D.C. restaurant. Nielsen left the restaurant before she could finish dinner. Then, on Friday morning, members of a different progressive group, CREDO Action, showed up at Nielsen's residence, screaming and shouting, thinking they would disturb her sleep. Nielsen was out the back door and on her way to work just after the protesters arrived. In Tampa, Florida early Saturday evening, members of the leftist group Organize Florida confronted Republican Florida attorney general Pam Bondi with shouts and protests against her support of Trump policies as she was leaving a movie screening of the new documentary about Mr. Rogers, Won't You Be My Neighbor?

On Saturday night in Lexington, Virginia, the owner of the Red Hen restaurant asked Sarah Sanders and her party to leave her restaurant because Sanders works for POTUS, and the owner and her employees oppose his policies. Sanders politely agreed to leave. The restaurant owner says she was persuaded by her kitchen staff to ask Sanders to leave – the "devil made me do it" excuse. These confrontations follow weeks of hate-filled, vulgar epithets directed at Ivanka and Melania Trump and the president by pro-Democratic celebrities De Niro, Bee, Fonda, Griffin, Daniels, Arnold, et al. Fortunately, every one of these affronts and statements is being well publicized – even by the liberal media. All Americans are seeing up close the crude underbelly of the Democratic Party's sympathizers and their methods for pushing their leftist agenda. If the liberals can't accomplish their goals via legitimate elections, they apparently will attempt to do so by whatever means they deem necessary. Last Monday, June 18, on the MSNBC broadcast of All In, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), while discussing her legislation that prohibits the taking of an alien child from his parent(s), stated that "this is the United States of America. It isn't Nazi Germany." Unless Senator Feinstein and other Democratic leaders – Schumer, Pelosi, Gillibrand, Leahy, Sanders, and others – speak out against the growing forces of anger against President Trump and his administration and family, they by their silence become sympathizers with those committing these personal attacks. If they don't openly oppose public displays of hate for our duly elected officials, we may next have another Steve Scalise baseball practice shooting. They will be failing in their obligation to ensure that the United States does not become another Nazi Germany. Come November, they will understand why more, not fewer conservative candidates are elected to Congress.