Sunday smackdowns from Twitter: The left did not fare well
Sunday was a bad day for the ravings of Twitter's numerous unhinged leftists. Leftist after leftist got smacked down with far greater sharp, concise wit and humor than any of them could have forecast. Not even Twitchy, which specializes in these things, could keep up. Conservatives are feeling their oats these days. Winning's fun.
Here are some choice morsels from the past Sunday and thereabouts:
Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA. Or you can ask for the “Hate Plate”. And appetizers are “small plates for small minds” https://t.co/rHEVdcQwwh
One did, the other couldn’t… https://t.co/KZlbkXCvcd— Gerald Dearing Ù† (@nofixedabode) June 23, 2018
And one of them is a gross overstatement and the other one actually happened. https://t.co/hgenQaQUES— Brit Hume (@brithume) June 24, 2018
After this, I don't want to see another negative news story about the size of Trump cabinet members' security details again. https://t.co/TZMHS3WDdZ— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 24, 2018
This is the sort of thing that could give Republicans a super majority. https://t.co/FJ7BupRJ9e— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 24, 2018
This is absolutely insane - and extremely dangerous. My father in law works in the administration, does this mean when we go out to dinner we should be ambushed?!? Don’t ever again give me any of the “when they go low, we go high” lip service. https://t.co/UF1feYT0Pm— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2018
Good point. Unfollowing you now. https://t.co/mbo9XpjSYu— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) June 23, 2018
We call it "winning."
