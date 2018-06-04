Sarah Sanders trolls Paul Krugman
Trolling Trump-haters is so easy and so much fun that we are going to see a lot more of it. After all, so many people that pretend they are smart have made ridiculous predictions of doom that President Trump’s track record of success makes them look like fools.
Even Sarah Sanders can’t resist. Yesterday, on Twitter (aka, Troll Central) she posted this:
We’ve come a long way since Paul Krugman, writing in the New York Times after the election, said the Trump presidency would bring a “global recession, with no end in sight”...https://t.co/IbZrhK4vZB— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 3, 2018
That’s a classic, and has all the elements of a successful troll tweet: foolish words from the target, a reality check, and a nice picture.
See also:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/xab59q2yk8— Mujahed (@kebejay) June 3, 2018
And the great James Woods:
The lowest unemployment in recorded American history. Thank you, Mr. President. #TaxCutsWork pic.twitter.com/VKqB8oaIkl— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 2, 2018
I have stayed off Twitter for years. But now I am tempted….
Image Credit: Center for American Progress, via Flickr // Creative Commons BY-SA 2.0
Trolling Trump-haters is so easy and so much fun that we are going to see a lot more of it. After all, so many people that pretend they are smart have made ridiculous predictions of doom that President Trump’s track record of success makes them look like fools.
Even Sarah Sanders can’t resist. Yesterday, on Twitter (aka, Troll Central) she posted this:
We’ve come a long way since Paul Krugman, writing in the New York Times after the election, said the Trump presidency would bring a “global recession, with no end in sight”...https://t.co/IbZrhK4vZB— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 3, 2018
That’s a classic, and has all the elements of a successful troll tweet: foolish words from the target, a reality check, and a nice picture.
See also:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/xab59q2yk8— Mujahed (@kebejay) June 3, 2018
And the great James Woods:
The lowest unemployment in recorded American history. Thank you, Mr. President. #TaxCutsWork pic.twitter.com/VKqB8oaIkl— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 2, 2018
I have stayed off Twitter for years. But now I am tempted….
Image Credit: Center for American Progress, via Flickr // Creative Commons BY-SA 2.0