Cleaning up after Obama and Hillary

Maureen Dowd, New York Times opiner, comes out with a curious piece titled Obama – just too good for us. You sorta wonder why she’d do up such a piece at this late date. She caught on to Barama too late with too little insight, and even then missed the most salient point - that he and Hillary Clinton are about to enter history together for trying to take down the most successful country that ever existed. Considering them together, in what we might call (with spectacular originality) A Deplorable Basket, it just seems natural. Obama and Hillary in some ways are mirrors of each other; in other ways, photographic negatives. They’re alike in that the focus of each is self -- self with a vengeance, in a way so exaggerated as to escape the comprehension of normal people. Each thinks him/herself the smartiest pants in the room, maybe even the world, perhaps even the galaxy. Both have perfectly average intelligence, scant talent, zero common sense and no zest for anything that resembles productive work.

His phony cerebralism counterpoises her readiness for hardball. His towering disdain balances her sneering contempt. His ideology-driven cast of mind opposes her criminality. Neither is or ever was presidential timber or even presidential toilet paper. Both mistook the band wagon ambitions of supporters for proof that they themselves were Napoleons among battalions of corporals. The most extraordinary thing about both, especially Obama, is a capacity for self-delusion. Their only real skill is skirting rules, subverting institutions, playing on resentments, destroying lives. For real accomplishment, for building up rather than tearing down, neither could lead a fly to fresh horse dung. To this day, these mental lady fingers think themselves atomic bombs. That they went as far as they did attests to the worst, not the best, in humankind. Both would have been more at home in Stalin’s Soviet Russia, where eventually their shiftlessness would tell and they would be shunted aside where they couldn’t cause problems for abler monsters. It’s going to take awhile to clean up behind this pair. That would be most unfortunate. A very large crowd wants to see these creeps get what’s coming to them. The prospect appeals to the DeFarge in us all.