Roseanne's hypocritical enemies

Recently, Roseanne Barr made a tasteless joke about the parentage of Valerie Jarrett, Barack Obama's longtime adviser. Barr quickly apologized, but not soon enough to avoid being fired from her top-rated television show.

I can understand how Barr must have felt. After eight years of seeing a U.S. president send our country in the wrong direction, one may feel resentment against anyone who helps him. It is tempting to condemn the enablers with insults that hit below the belt. The typical blogger enjoys anonymity, but Barr does not. I give her credit for apologizing.

ABC did not give her credit. Instead, the network committed economic suicide by canceling her show. The decision-makers there will be taking in far less advertising revenue because of this.

Another example of people not accepting an apology is when comedian Michael (Kramer) Richards used the n-word when responding to a heckler. This ended the standup comic part of his career.

In contrast, if the hateful comment is from a liberal or directed at a conservative, it is tolerated. A recent example is the many so-called jokes Michelle Wolf made at Sarah Sanders's expense at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Another example is when Julianne Malveaux said of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, "I hope his wife feeds him lots of eggs and butter and he dies early." An example of anti-Semitism is when a three-year-old Muslim girl was interviewed saying Jews are apes and pigs. Other examples include calling conservative commentators Michelle Malkin and Laura Ingraham a prostitute and a slut, respectively.

The pattern is that disgusting behavior is severely punished for conservatives but forgiven for liberals. Where have we seen this pattern before? From the #MeToo movement. Up until last year, Democrat politicians were able to lunge at women without repercussion. Philandering Senator Ted Kennedy led in that department. Cowardly Hollywood waited until nine years after his death before telling the story of Chappaquiddick. Now women ignore politics and give slimy liberals what they deserve.

We need a #MeToo movement for disgusting verbal attacks. Liberal foul mouths should be identified as the reprehensible people they are. Should they be silenced? No. They should be free to tell everyone how gauche they are.