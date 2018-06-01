Reza Pahlavi and the liberation of Iran

For the past 40 years, Reza Pahlavi has put his life on the line to help the Iranian people, who desperately want him back. Pivotal to the liberation of the people, their well-being, and their prosperity is the enshrining of liberty as the birthright of every individual, group, and nation. Without freedom of thought, belief, and conduct within the bounds of the law, both the individual and the collective will be stifled, resulting in a human enterprise unworthy of the name. Pahlavi has spent most of his life abroad, mostly in the U.S., and has become an avid supporter of human rights and a passionate supporter of freedom for his compatriots back home, who are calling his name almost daily. He is indeed the most popular person among the young and the old in Iran. Years of activism have made him a seasoned political practitioner, and his heart beats for Iran.

Based on my observation, Pahlavi believes in equal justice under the law for all Iranians, including the exercise of freedom and protection of the rights of all Iranian people to choose their own government through a transparent referendum and a complete separation of religion and state. Religion and civil governance are two separate realms, and intrusion by one into the other is fraught with great harm. Hence, ironclad provisions are needed to keep the two domains apart. Similarly, Prince Pahlavi is aware that Iran is home to a religiously and ethnically diverse people, and each and every one is an equal shareholder of the homeland. Pahlavi guaranteeing equality to all its citizens, therefore, demands no less than full adherence to the principle of unity in diversity, a unity of purpose that draws from the strength and uniqueness of its constituents. The nonviolent position Pahlavi adheres to has roots in the Iranian belief in the organic oneness of humanity, as expressed by the classic Persian poem "Sadi": "the children of Adam are members of one body; their creation is of the same essence; when a member suffers; other members have no peace." A quick look at the current regime will reveal why people unanimously favor regime change. Under the rule of these adherents of death, everything in Iran has been deteriorating and dying. In spite of huge oil revenues, the per capita income of Iranians is now approximately two thirds less of what it was before the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Every form of misery has also skyrocketed. Drug addiction, prostitution, and suicide have gone through the roof. The young and the educated continue deserting Iran and family, fleeing to the four corners of the Earth in search of a decent life. Pahlavi's mission is a transition from the present failed Islamic regime to a secular democracy as the central objective in pursuance of a constitutional assembly, elected by the entirety of eligible Iranian voters under the supervision of international monitors. It could be the means to usher in a new system of governance. The most promising solution is in the free world's united support of Iranian groups opposed to the rule of the mullahs. The Iranian people themselves are fully capable and determined to remove the cancer of Islamism from their country. The United States, Israel, and other democracies have a huge stake in the success of the Iranian people in ridding themselves of Islamic tyranny. This could be the dawn of a new day for Iran. Over four decades of darkness have finally reached their inevitable conclusion. People on the mountaintops are clearly discerning the rays of the new sun that inevitably will chase away the gloom. The current revolt may not lead to the immediate downfall of the regime, but we are witnessing the death throes of the Islamic Republic. Even if the uprising ends today, it is but one step in a long struggle to achieve a more representative, democratic, and popular government.