Pelosi: 'Strong employment numbers mean little'

The real question in analyzing the May jobs numbers released Friday is whether there are enough synonyms for "good" in an online thesaurus to describe them adequately.

The New York Times headline reporting on the May jobs numbers that came out yesterday might go down in history: " We ran out of words to describe how good the jobs numbers are ."

So, for example, "splendid" and "excellent" fit the bill. Those are the kinds of terms that are appropriate when the United States economy adds 223,000 jobs in a month, despite being nine years into an expansion, and when the unemployment rate falls to 3.8 percent, a new 18-year low.. "Salubrious," "salutary" and "healthy" work as words to describe the 0.3 percent rise in average hourly earnings, which are up 2.7 percent over the last year – a nice improvement but also not the kind of sharp increase that might lead the Federal Reserve to rethink its cautious path of interest rate increases.

Did aliens slip some mind-altering drug into the brains of New York Times editors?

No, but someone needs to give Nancy Pelosi a happy pill.

Washington Free Beacon:

"May's jobs report shows that strong employment numbers mean little to the families hit with soaring new costs under the Republicans' watch," Pelosi said in a statement. "Republicans' cruel, cynical health care sabotage campaign is already spiking families' premiums by double digits and pushing millions off their coverage, according to the nonpartisan CBO," she went on. "Big Pharma continues to hoard the benefits of the GOP tax scam, using their handouts to further enrich executives and shareholders instead of lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and sick kids. At the same time, the President's reckless policies are exploding gas prices, wiping out the few meager gains that some families should have received from the GOP tax scam, as wages remain stagnant."

To be sure, Pelosi is, at one level, playing the rabid partisan. It is, after all, an election year, and you don't expect her to be overjoyed by the news of record unemployment and rising wages.

But when the New York fricking Times gushes about the jobs report like a 12-year-old schoolgirl over her latest heartthrob, you have to wonder what Pelosi is smoking (and ask her to send some over right away).

Pelosi's altered state of consciousness goes beyond partisan politics. It is demented. Her well documented mental decline is now seriously impacting the Democrats' image. Such a disconnect from reality is not going to win any votes and certainly highlights the weakness of national Democrats who appear unable to respond intelligently to good news.

If Democrats want to run on a platform of higher unemployment, lower wages, and slower growth, I wish them luck.