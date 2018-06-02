Report: US looking to discreetly pick up Kim's hotel bill in Singapore

North Korea, a proud-yet-impoverished country, apparently needs another country to cover the costs of its supreme leader's hotel stay at The Fullerton, an expensive five-star hotel in Singapore preferred by the North Koreans, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing two people familiar with preparations. The U.S. is reportedly trying to figure out how to discreetly pick up the tab without insulting the easily-agitated North Koreans.

The president, on the other hand, is expected to stay at the Shangri-La during the highly-anticipated summit.

Paying Kim's hotel bill is one of several important matters being discussed by the U.S. and North Korean teams in Singapore, teams led by White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin and Kim's de facto chief of staff, Kim Chang Son. The cost of a presidential suite at The Fullerton can run as much as $6,000 a night, reports The Post.

It is unusual that there is a need for discretion given that the North Koreans have a history of demanding that other countries foot the bill for its participation in international events.

During the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul agreed to spend $2.6 million to cover the costs of North Korea's participation – not the athletes but rather the North's massive collection of cheerleaders.

For the first inter-Korean summit in 2000, South Korea reportedly paid North Korea $500 million to come to the table.

North Korea "constantly couples its diplomacy with demands for aid, especially cash, as though the international community has to pay for the privilege of engaging," Robert Kelly, a professor of international relations at Pusan National University in South Korea, told The Washington Post back during the Olympics.