Pelosi provides rocket fuel for GOP House candidates

Nancy Pelosi is a continuing gift to Republicans hoping to hang on to a majority in the House of Representatives. Always a slave to the talking points handed to her and unable to rapidly sort through her thoughts when asked a question, she often blurts out damaging responses. Such was the case yesterday in a news conference, when she was pressed on the obvious effect of illegal immigration on wages earned by Americans, especially in lower-skilled occupations, where illegals are concentrated. She told the world that she doesn't care about Americans. "That's not the point." The point is the hurt feelings of illegals when they are called illegals.

This video is rocket fuel for GOP candidates for the House.