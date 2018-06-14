Partisan cynics gone wild

This is a glorious day for cynics, especially lazy ones. It doesn't take much effort to find loopholes, inconsistencies and other deficiencies in the agreement signed by President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

We saw this coming, or at least I did. The anti-Trump brigade went into full cynical mode during the meetings with North Korea, as Michael Goodwin pointed out :

Start with the fact that fulfilling the primary promise, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, would involve such a vast physical, logistical and scientific undertaking that it's easy to bet it will never happen, at least not all of it.

I would add that it's a glorious day for partisan cynics. In other words, the same people who told us Trump was going to start a nuclear war are now saying he won't denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Furthermore, it is a glorious day to go back and compare how Obama's foreign adventures were treated by some in the media.

It reminds some of us of the Castro-Obama meetings of 2016. Did you ever hear anyone say President Obama got nothing?

What about the Iran nuclear deal? Did you hear any of these people ask about all of that cash going to Iran?

Obama always got the benefit of the doubt, but Trump never does! And they call this journalism?

I don't know what happens next. We may look back at the summit and see the beginning of something new or another failed effort with North Korea.

In the meantime, the cynics get more cynical, and CNN keeps losing viewers.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.