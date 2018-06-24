North Korea ditches anti-US propaganda

The BBC , Russia’s Sputnik News , and the New York Post all see the newsworthiness of the story, but so far the New York Times , the Washington Post , and other pilot fish of the US mainstream Media are completely uninterested. The bipartisan foreign policy establishment has adamantly criticized Trump’s

North Korea is no longer brainwashing its subjects that the US is a mortal danger to them. In a potent signal that Kim Jong-un has succeeded in persuading the rest of his regime to go along with denuclearization and ending its rogue regime status, North Korea has reversed course on its indoctrinating of the domestic populace. Anyone in the least bit curious about whether or not North Korea’s promises at Singapore to President Trump are real or not ought to be celebrating this as major news. The regime would not risk a radical course change in propaganda if it did not intend to continue on this path of integration into the modern world on terms laid out by President Trump.

If President Trump succeeds, as looks increasingly likely, what will all the bureaicrats who have built careers on the “peace process” with North Korea do to earn a living? Where will their journalist friends go to get valuable anonymous sources on the never-ending process? The answers to these questions are obvious, and explain why the news embargo on North Korea continues in the mainstream media.

President Trump bypassed all of this, and made threats that got the attention of “little rocket man,” and proceeded to offer him a deal that he couldn’t refuse: either enter the community of nati0ons and prosper, or be destroyed in “fire and fury.”

Keep in mind that the entire bipartisan US diplomatic establishment was aghast that President Trump ignored their model of how diplomacy ought to run: start talks at lower levels, allow the bureaucratic layers of the State Department, National Security Council and others to ruminate and write position papers, and eventually, maybe sometime in the distant future, something will happen. In the interim, their friends in the mainstream media are fed leaks, and run major stories about the process, full of anonymous sources.

There's even what Mr Ward describes as "neutral" coverage of the US quitting the UN human rights council.

"All references to US actions that North Korea considers a hostile acts have disappeared from the paper."

"In tone, the US is now depicted as if it is a normal country," explains Peter Ward, North Korea expert and writer for NK News.

"They're always very popular, not very subtle, and, as of now, have all been removed," Simon Cockerell, general manager at Koryo Tours, told Reuters. (snip)

No longer, for instance, can you find the postcards, posters or stamps that famously showed North Korean missiles heading for Washington.

Even the anti-American trinkets which used to be sold to tourists as souvenirs have begun to change.

"In five years working in North Korea, I've never seen them completely disappear before." (snip)

"All the anti-American posters I usually see around Kim Il-sung Square and at shops, they've all just gone," Rowan Beard, a tour manager at Young Pioneer Tours, told the Reuters news agency.

The BBC points out how unusual is the disappearance of anti-US propaganda:

In their place are cheery messages touting praising the prospects for Korean reunification and the declaration Kim signed in April with South Korean President Moon Jae-in promising “lasting peace,” according to reports.

Gone are the posters depicting the U.S. as a “rotten, diseased, pirate nation” and promising “merciless revenge” on American forces for an imagined attack on the totalitarian country.

But, as the New York Post indicates:

Here is an example of the old line, anti-US propaganda, a poster from an elementary school featured in Wikipedia :

The posters are meant to inspire patriotism, build confidence in the leadership and a give sense that the struggles of life are for the greater glory of the nation.

With the US traditionally depicted as the main enemy, propaganda has not held back on showing how Pyongyang would respond, depicting missiles destroying the US or troops crushing invaders.

The vast majority of North Koreans have very little access to information, so state media and propaganda have a far greater impact than elsewhere in the world.

Leading newspapers in the tightly controlled country have also seen a shift in tone, a sign the country is starting to reflect its recent diplomatic thaw to the people.

But visitors to the country say they've seen those posters replaced by propaganda pushing economic progress and the inter-Korean rapprochement.

Banners and posters displayed across the capital and other towns have typically featured the US as a brutal imperialist aggressor and South Korea or Japan as Washington's willing allies.

Over the past few months, it seems, North Korea's propaganda has been changing its tune.

Here is what the BBC, “Auntie Beeb,” hardly a pro-Trump outlet reports:

Post-Singapore propaganda poster (DPRK News via BBC)

