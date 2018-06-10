Liberals shamefully ignore racism against Africa's albinos

When [an albino] boards the bus, she is met with cold stares from people who sometimes whisper words like “obroni” or “ofri,” meaning foreigner or white. “Nobody wants to sit with me, even when the car is full,” she said.

Liberals are consumed with differences based on skin color. It's puzzling then, why they have shown little interest in the plight of albino Africans, black people with a genetic mutation that makes them look white. Albino Africans are subject to terrible discrimination .

Richard Kabu, who has albinism, remembers the treatment of his older brother, who also had the condition, after his brother’s involvement in a high-speed motorcycle accident. “When he was rushed to the hospital, they didn’t pay attention to him in the hospital and he eventually died,” he said. “We assume he wasn’t cared for because he had albinism because the nurses were afraid to treat him."

But there are even worse things than discrimination: the cutting off of body parts, and being raped by people with AIDS:

In Tanzania, an albino girl named Kabula was walking home from school. A man spotted her while driving, and figured out where she lived. A few days later, three men showed up to Kabula’s home. They cut off her arm, threw it in a plastic bag, and ran away. It is difficult to imagine how anyone could be so cruel to a child, but selling albino body parts to witch doctors can make someone rich. The average income for someone in Tanzania is only about $400 per year. Body parts are sold piece by piece at around $2,000 each, and an entire corpse can go for as much as $75,000.

An albino named Ebongue confronted a witch doctor:

Instead of treating Ebongue like a human being, the witch doctor stared at him like a lion ready to jump on its prey. He forced Ebongue to hold some "magic" wooden sticks during the interview. The witch doctor kept saying how much money Ebongue was worth. He explained that they are so valuable, that he even exhumes buried bodies whenever an albino dies. Ebongue tried to ask the witch doctor if he felt any remorse for killing people, or if he ever worried about being arrested for murder since he admitted to all of his crimes very openly. The man replied that he makes so much money that whenever police come to visit him, he bribes them, and they go away. To make matters worse, the albinos’ “magic powers” caused a rumor to spread that if a man with AIDS has sex with an albino, they will be cured.[6]This has lead to young girls being kidnapped and raped. As a result, they contract AIDS as well.

The plight of black people in white America has been well documented. But the plight of white-looking people in Black Africa is not discussed.

If we want to sincerely fight racism, we have to fight all kinds of racism, even racism directed against black Africans who happen to look white. When will liberals, who claim to care so much about race, raise the banner to protect the downtrodden African albinos?

