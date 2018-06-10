Libs blame Trump for giving illegal alien wife beaters a free hand

If you're a liberal, you blame the authorities, of course, for making person A afraid to talk to the police.

If person A is a drug dealer, and then person B steals money from person A, and person A is afraid to go to the police because person A is a drug dealer, who is to blame?

The liberal media is playing the world's smallest violin to celebrate the plight of illegal aliens who are afraid to seek out law enforcement.

For a long time, the constant narrative was that illegal aliens were supremely virtuous and committed very few crimes... much fewer than Americans, an untrue factoid with which we are a bombarded. But now statistics show that illegal aliens are reporting fewer crimes committed against them (largely) by other illegal aliens, specifically "spousal abuse." And it's all because of Trump's efforts to arrest illegal aliens, which makes illegals afraid to go to the police.

This confused me because we have been repeatedly told that illegal aliens don't commit crimes. But then I realize in George Orwell style that we are expected to believe two contrary things at the same time, and it all made sense.

The Houston police recorded 6,273 domestic violence reports from Hispanics in 2017, compared with 7,460 the year before. Police departments in several cities with large Hispanic populations, including Los Angeles, Denver and San Diego, also experienced a decline in reports of domestic violence and sexual assault in their Hispanic communities. In Houston, Latino domestic violence reports went down even as the city’s Hispanic community, now 44 percent of the population, grew significantly. “Undocumented immigrants and even lawful immigrants are afraid to report crime,” said Chief Acevedo, who has spoken publicly about the need for local leaders to care for immigrants under increased pressure from state and federal authorities. “They’re seeing the headlines from across the country, where immigration agents are showing up at courthouses, trying to deport people.”

I never understood why courthouses, where justice is rendered, are an inappropriate place to arrest people for breaking the law. Is illegality more tolerable in a place built to enforce our laws?

One case drew national headlines in February 2017, when an undocumented transgender woman from Mexico went to a courthouse in El Paso County, Tex., to file a protective order against her [his] ex-boyfriend. She [He] was detained on the spot by federal agents.

You have to congratulate ICE. They not only could tell a citizen from a non-citizen, but they could even tell a man from a woman.

Eventually, when her husband threatened to kill her, she left him — but she did not report him. “I know the police are there to help,” said the woman, who feared she would be identified and deported if she gave her name. “But with the laws now, a lot of women like me are too afraid to come forward.”

Isn't America awful for making an illegal alien afraid to seek the comfort of law enforcement?

I think Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said it best:

Mr. Abbott has characterized critics’ concerns as “fear mongering,” and said that the law does not pose problems for noncriminals. “If you’re a criminal and you’ve done something wrong, yes, whether you’re here legally or illegally, you’ve got something to be concerned about,” he said during a Univision television interview last spring. “If not, you’ve got nothing to be concerned about.”

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.