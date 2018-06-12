Liberals destroying hate, one F-bomb at a time

Robert De Niro exhausted his vocabulary and syntactic skills at the Tony Awards show the other night. "F‑‑‑ Trump," he said. Then, marveling at his lyrical elegance, he thought to say it again. An awareness of audience attention span marks a captivating orator; imaginably liberal audiences can fathom only one word at a time. One must postulate that the first time they heard "f---" and upon reprise "Trump." Full comprehension didn't set in until after the typical showbiz concoction of alcohol, narcotics, and narcissism ebbed.

Liberals never think or act upon what they say. Halfway across the nation, a local newspaper touts the banal utterances of attendees at "The Motor City Pride" parade. Having been properly led to water by a question about the recent Supreme Court Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling, Morgana, 17, of Farmington Hills, alleged, "Religion should be guiding people, not telling them to discriminate because they're different."

Religion is trying to guide people, dear. Religion is not telling anybody to discriminate; it is suggesting that certain activities may not be healthy for your mind, body, and spirit. Religion proposes an individual look deeply inward to make peace with nature as nature exists before immodestly accusing others of sin. Religion further advises a path to inner tranquility while navigating a chaotic world inhabited by decidedly imperfect people.

Give Morgana credit; she expresses what she misunderstands with more stylish sophistication than De Niro can muster.

A capitalist named Eugene Redd was busy selling shirts with the slogan "Destroy the Hate" printed amid hearts and peace signs. The sign does not say "Create the Love" and is therefore fairly demonstrative of our modern liberal mindset: "F this" and "destroy that."

Meanwhile, another halfway across the nation, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey came under fire for tweeting about spending money at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Los Angeles. Being a modern tech-savvy guy, Dorsey used the restaurant's mobile app innocently and then dishonorably tweeted a screen shot of his purchase. The heretical Dorsey did so on a Sunday during Gay Pride Month. The inquisitors from LBGTQRST headquarters and our famously non-partisan media reacted instantly. They gave Dorsey a little taste of the hell he made possible for all of us. Dorsey issued an apology for the purchase, whimpering from his most supine position, "You're right. Completely forgot about their background." Chick-fil-A employs thousands of Dorsey's fellow citizens who serve appetizing food to any other fellow citizen willing to make a purchase. These employees do so with a smile, and they never ask for heterosexual bona fides or demand cultural Puritanism. Could that be what Dorsey forgot? As for Chick-fil-A's background, it is littered with monstrous behavior directed at innocent employees on behalf of the LBGTQRST community.

Just try to destroy that hate.