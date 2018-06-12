An unsurprising immigration poll

This is why this poll is not surprising:

As a legal immigrant, I've always understood immigration laws. Furthermore, I think the chaotic state of illegal immigration, from people rushing to the border to sanctuary cities, has turned off most Americans, and legal immigrants as well.

In the latest CBS News/YouGov poll, nearly 60 percent of white likely voters who see changes in their neighborhood from mass immigration said that immigration made their community "worse." Only 15 percent of these voters said immigration has made American life "better." These likely voters live in swing districts which could be swayed towards either the Republicans or Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections. Likewise, the majority of swing voters in swing districts say immigration has been a detriment to their community, rather than a benefit, as immigration is often described by the political elite.

I am not surprised at all.

Of course, many in the Hispanic left will explain all of this as "racist." However, a plurality of black Americans in swing districts agree. The poll does not break down Hispanic sentiments, but my sense is that it wouldn't be too different.

This poll tells us a few more things about illegal immigration.

First, Americans are sick and tired of illegal immigration. It is chaotic and disruptive, as we've seen in school districts.

Second, the Democrats are so far to the left that they are now the party that suffers from illegal immigration. Once upon a time, there was a consensus that illegal immigration was wrong and bad. Today, the Democrats are so dependent on the Hispanic vote that they defend sanctuary cities, for example.

Third, and finally, it will be difficult for "the blue wave" to succeed if illegal immigration is so resented in battleground districts.

Again, it's a poll, but it makes sense to me.

