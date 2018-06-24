James Comey: American Ozymandias

The thoroughly discredited former director of the FBI has been traveling the world, plugging his duplicitous book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. At every appearance, he heaps the usual leftist contempt on President Trump. Foreign interviewers at outlets like the BBC are on the same page and so delight in Comey's ceaseless vilification of the president. Those insulated euro-lefties seem completely unaware of the facts: Comey is mentioned over fourteen hundred times in the I.G. report. He has lied and schemed and was part of the coterie that set out to protect Hillary Clinton and destroy Trump the minute he became the candidate. His career, along with any legacy he might have had, is over. If justice prevails, he will be indicted, tried, and convicted for his many crimes. On June 21, he was interviewed for the BBC. The level of this man's arrogance and overweening self-regard is astonishing to watch. He apparently believes he is a paragon of moral and ethical excellence, just the man to lecture the rest of us on his version of loyalty and leadership.

Watching the interview, the poem "Ozymandias" by Shelley comes to mind. I met a traveller from an antique land,

Who said – "Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. ... Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed;

And on the pedestal, these words appear:

My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away. The poem was a departure for Shelley for its overt political message: the ephemeral nature of political power, the eventual ignominious fall that comes with pride and hubris. Comey is the poster boy of pride and hubris. He still thinks he is some sort of hero, an exemplar of all things fine and glorious. Near the end of the interview, he is asked if America has been irreparably changed. Comey answers, "No. We've been here before[.] ... Joseph McCarthy dominated our politics after WWII. He was the king, and people were afraid to alienate him because the base supported him. Joe McCarthy was ruined four years later[.]" Comey seems to think that Trump will be "ruined" within four years, but it is Comey whose "shattered visage, whose frown, And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command" will be yesterday's news. While he lauds himself as a student of American history, he is apparently unaware that many of those Joe McCarthy accused of being Soviet hands in the U.S. government were in fact Soviet spies. Comey has yet to realize that the country, at least half of it, has awakened to the disgraceful disregard the denizens of the D.C. swamp have for the Constitution and the American people. A recent state-by-state study shows that Washington, D.C. has the greatest number of psychopaths...by far! Hardly surprising, given the fact that people like Comey somehow rise to the top of one agency after another. Those of us paying attention know that Obama surrounded himself with people of low character and even lower intellect: James Clapper, John Brennan, Hillary Clinton, Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, Mueller, etc., people eager and willing to do his extra-constitutional surveilling and targeting for ruin of anyone who opposed him. Now we see a former director of the CIA, Michael Hayden, piling on about the border "crisis," even though detention and protection of unaccompanied children went on under Clinton, Bush, and Obama. No members of the media or Congress complained then. What is occurring now, as many have written, is a manufactured hoax, orchestrated by George Soros and other like-minded open borders groups like the Democratic Party. Comey ranted on as well in the UK and in Ireland, where he commented that he was so embarrassed by the border that he considered saying he is a Canadian! Comey sees himself on a pedestal, above us all. He asks us to "Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!" But soon, "Nothing beside remains. Round the decay Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare," Ozymandias is the perfect metaphor for James Comey. His preening, self-righteous egoism, his anti-Trumpism of which he is so proud, is stale and cold. He cannot be gone from the world stage soon enough.