Far left versus far right: spot the fascists

I thought I would look up definitions of certain terms to see what I could come up with so here are a few definitions from Wikipedia.

The Democrats, including the media, continue to call Trump far right, a fascist, and authoritarian and a dictator. What I don’t see or hear is a list of what Trump has done in his first eighteen months that causes these people to reiterate these talking points. Rarely do I see Democrats referred to as far left and I do not recall many in the media referring to Obama as a fascist or authoritarian, dictator even though many things he did fit that definition.

Far-right politics are politics further on the right of the left-right spectrum than the standard political right, particularly in terms of more extreme nationalist, and nativist ideologies, as well as authoritarian tendencies. Wikipedia Left-wing politics supports social equality and egalitarianism, often in opposition to social hierarchy. ... The term left-wing can also refer to "the radical, reforming, or socialist section of a political party or system". A fascist is a follower of a political philosophy characterized by authoritarian views and a strong central government — and no tolerance for opposing opinions.

I would like anyone to explain to me what policies of Trump are right wing, authoritarian and fascist instead of being common sense, middle of the road policies that most people would like. Here are some of the things that Trump has done relating to major policies:

He has reduced regulations as fast as he can, moving the power and freedom back to the people and the private sector and taking away power from the powerful government. That is the opposite of what an authoritarian, fascist would do.

He has reduced taxes on businesses and individuals as fast as he can, moving the power and freedom back to the people and the private sector and taking away power from the powerful government. That is the opposite of what an authoritarian, fascist would do.

He is giving the people and businesses more freedom to choose the kind of health care they receive and the kind of health insurance policies they choose to buy. He even allows people to choose not to buy insurance if they like. That is the opposite of what an authoritarian, fascist would do.

He is seeking to enforce laws that Congress wrote, especially on immigration. How is that right wing or authoritarian?

He is negotiating directly with North Korea to try to reduce their threat to the World. What is right wing, authoritarian, dictatorial or fascist about that?

He is trying to reduce the threat of Iran to the Middle East and the rest of the World, especially as they threaten “Death to America.” What is right wing, authoritarian, dictatorial or fascist about that?

He has kept the promise of three previous presidents and Congress to move the Israeli Embassy to Israel. What is right wing, authoritarian, dictatorial or fascist about that? Isn’t that what a President should do, keep our promises?

He is asking NATO to pay what they promised to pay. Isn’t that what our President should do?

He backed out of deals that the previous president did on his own in Paris and Iran. They aren’t actually treaties if Congress didn’t approve them.

Now if you look at what a fascist would do and compare it to what Obama did then you would have a match.

Here again is the definition:

A fascist is a follower of a political philosophy characterized by authoritarian views and a strong central government — and no tolerance for opposing opinions.

One of the first things Obama did as President was give preference to unions over other unsecured creditors and more secure bondholders in his bailout of General Motors. He essentially dictatorially rewarded his special interest unions in violation of U.S. bankruptcy law.

He passed a law that took away freedom of choice for almost all U.S citizens when he and the Democrats gave the control of what health insurance they had to buy. That is what a fascist would do who wanted a strong central government.

He had IRS target those who disagreed with him. Lois Lerner and others stifled the free speech rights of those who disagreed. That is what a fascist would do who had no tolerance for opposing opinions. Obama even compared those who wanted smaller government, lower taxes and fewer regulations to domestic terrorists.

He said that people who disagreed on climate change should not be listened to. That is what a fascist would do who had no tolerance for opposing opinions.

Obama and all the politicians from sanctuary cities and states choose to ignore their oaths of office and the laws Congress passed. They essentially believe they are above the law. Their violations of the law were completely ignored by the politicized Justice Department under Obama. Those actions are what dictators would do.

Obama, the Justice Department, Intelligence agencies and others were weaponized to let someone they supported off (another person above the law) while spying and trying to destroy a political opponent. That is what a fascist dictator who had no tolerance for opposing opinions would do.

Obama and the Justice Department sued states for requiring photo ID’s to vote while they knew that the federal government requires photo ID’s for so many other things. That clearly violates states rights and is what an authoritarian who wanted centralized government would do.

Obama unilaterally agreed to deals with Iran and with the rest of the World on climate without approval from Congress. That is what a dictator would do.

So please, journalists and other Democrats, when your spewing forth that Trump is a fascist, right wing dictator give some actual evidence. It is especially appalling that all of these bitching about Trump allowed Obama to rule like a fascist dictator for eight years cheering all the way. He essentially wanted to remake (destroy) America by moving the power to the government from the people, exactly the opposite of what the founding fathers wanted and the opposite of what Trump is doing.