Erase the Ingalls!

Now, we learn that Laura's books are racist or something like that.

In the interest of full disclosure, I never read the "Little House" books. I became acquainted with the Ingalls from the TV show. Based on the episodes, the Ingalls came across as nice people dealing with the harsh realities of surviving on the prairie.

Am I the only one who reacts with anger when I see a story like this? This is the latest in the war against U.S. history, or more correctly, the war against the Europeans who settled North America.

Check this reaction from Professor Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania:

The Left is going after another great American treasure: Laura Ingalls Wilder and her beloved Little House on the Prairie collection. They cite the same old reasons – racism, racism, and more racism. The Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC) says they are stripping Wilder's name from the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award for children's literature, an award Wilder was the first to receive. The Laura Ingalls Wilder Award will now be known as the Children's Literature Legacy Award. The ALSC says the award "may no longer be consistent with the intention of the award named for her." More likely, the modern radical ALSC is no longer consistent with the original intention of the ALSC. The group explained: The decision was made in consideration of the fact that Wilder's legacy, as represented by her body of work, includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC's core values of inclusiveness, integrity and respect, and responsiveness. In other words, the Little House books aren't politically correct.

So Laura's books are full of stereotypes? What book from that time was not? Have you seen a western movie?

There are two problems here:

First, Who are these people, the ALSC? Who pays their salaries? Who voted them responsible for rewriting history? Did I miss something?

Second, the skin color-obsessed ALSC is missing the point of Laura's stories.

She wrote about a family that survived the prairie. It was her family story, and a rather good one to say the least. Pa and Ma Ingalls were devoted parents who raised a family and went to church on Sundays.

Maybe the ALSC forgot that these white Europeans were also the ones who wrote the U.S. Constitution and created the system of "rights" that they now enjoy.

The ALSC is apparently concerned that Mary, the older sister, was afraid of Indians. I guess this is now the new standard of white supremacist values.

Again, who appointed the ALSC as arbiters? It's time for state legislatures to stop funding these organizations.

