The old drumbeat of concern about 'torture' (and terrorist comfort) is getting a little louder

BRITAIN tolerated 'inexcusable' treatment of detainees by the US in the years after 9/11, a parliamentary report says.

UK agencies supplied interrogation questions for prisoners they knew or suspected faced cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment, the intelligence and security committee found.

It is 'beyond doubt' the UK knew about US practices and 'more could have been done' by security agencies and Tony Blair's government to stop them, the group of peers and MPs added.

The committee's chairman, former attorney general Dominic Grieve, said: 'The UK tolerated actions, and took others, that we regard as inexcusable.'

He added the report attached no blame to 'individual officers acting under immense pressure'.

The committee also found no 'smoking gun' proving that agencies turned a blind eye to torture, and no evidence that UK officials mistreated detainees.

But British agencies were 'concerned not to upset their US counterparts in case they lost access to intelligence from detainees that might be vital in preventing an attack', the report said.

They took part in up to 3,000 interrogations of US prisoners in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay from 2002.

In 232 cases, they are said to have supplied questions or intelligence while knowing or suspecting mistreatment. The UK was involved in – or ignored – 73 rendition cases, the committee found.

In three cases, MI5 or MI6 offered to pay for prisoners to be sent to states where they risked torture or cruel treatment.

British agents 'were party to mistreatment administered by others' in two cases, one of which has never been fully investigated and could be reopened.

The committee rejected claims that abuse of prisoners only amounted to 'isolated incidents', saying CIA briefings in 2001 'clearly showed US intent but were not taken seriously'.