Elizabeth Warren caught speaking with forked tongue on billionaires

Until we have all the Democrats who are willing to take on the billionaire class, until we have all the Democrats who are willing to fight for the American people and not for a handful of billionaires and giant corporations, then it's going to stay an uphill fight.

Investor's Business Daily has a good one today about a little noted snippet from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in her interview with The Intercept:

Yup. Billionaires, those dreadful tubby white men on the Monopoly Chance and Community Chest cards we're all supposed to rise up against.

Feel the urge?

Actually, it's such bull hockey.

Investor's Business Daily makes mincemeat of Warren's red flag-waving call to comradely action by citing who today's billionaires are, going down the full list – from the always well meaning liberal Howie Schultz of Starbucks to the obsessive environmental wacko Tom Steyer to the horrible stateless statesman with big designs for wrecking America, George Soros. They have a monster list, and they've gone through the whole 500-plus compilation from the Forbes billionaires list.

Maybe she should have consulted the Forbes billionaire list before declaring that this group is the enemy of the state. After all, the billionaire club – all 585 of them – includes people like George Soros, Warren Buffett, Howard Schultz, Oprah Winfrey – who've not only given $140-plus million to her party, but support a wide array of liberal causes.

Liz Warren is exposing her fake Indian roots by, once again, speaking with forked tongue.

Image Credit: Tim Pierce via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.