As blacks flee San Francisco, rich lefties who displaced them elect a mascot black mayor to virtue-signal

San Francisco has finally sorted out the ballots in its tight mayor's race, and the press can't stop gushing about the result. The new mayor is 43-year-old London Breed, a woman whose main accomplishment, according to the press, is that she is black. You can't find anything at all about her positions or possible past achievements; all you learn from the news accounts is that she is black, and that's reason enough to be excited.

It’s a really big deal that SF elected London Breed as mayor -San Francisco Chronicle

For the first time, a black woman is elected mayor of San Francisco – CNN

London Breed becomes San Francisco's first black female mayor -BBC

With London Breed, San Francisco Has Elected Its First Black Female Mayor -Vogue (OK, it's Vogue, but it arrived at the top of a Google search)

Hear how they gush. Apparently, up until now, San Francisco was a bastion of Bull Connors, running a city that replicated the famous registered Democrat who attempted to enforce segregation in Birmingham fifty-some years ago.

What's worse, the press seems to equate this one woman's personal success at getting elected mayor as success for the city – and a resolution of its very big problems, all because she is black. After all, she's now making a $386,000 salary, as the San Francisco Chronicle's columnist helpfully notes. Breed herself has focused on her success as the happily-ever-after ending for the city, too, saying:

I'm a native San Franciscan – I grew up in some of the most challenging of circumstances[.] ... I think the message that this sends to the next generation of young people growing up in this city, that no matter where you come from ... you can do anything you want to do.

Now, there's one thing I would give her credit for: she apparently wasn't as horrible a candidate as the second-place finisher, radical leftist state assemblyman Mark Leno, whose claim to fame has been in harming the Central Valley's farmers on water issues, confident that food comes from Whole Foods and not from farms. That guy was utterly awful, and it's nice to know he didn't amass any more power.

But she's not a history-maker, either. San Francisco had a female mayor during the 1970s, the former Mayor Dianne Feinstein, who took the reins in the wake of the Moscone-Milk killings and the Jonestown cultie massacre. That was quite a few decades ago. The city has also had a black mayor: the wily, cunning realist and machine pol Willie Brown, who most recently warned his fellow Democrats about the risk they are up against with John Cox as a top-two gubernatorial candidate.

Nor was she as good as the more experienced, pragmatic, and problem-solving Angela Alioto, who, while on the left, harbors no hate for Republicans as people and who truly loves the city so associated with her well known name. She'd have been a genuinely good mayor. And San Francisco is a city with big problems – homelessness, skyrocketing housing costs, a disappearing middle class, rising crime, and lousy public schools – so howling about identity politics as a sort of solution rings hollow. In fact, it's downright head-in-the-sand.

Breed offers no solutions to any of those problems. Look at the vague, throw-money-at-it laundry list of platforms she offers on her campaign site, which is where you have to go to find them, since the press is not reporting them. It's just reporting to us on her skin color.

Breed also has a flimsy sinecure-style work history – as the longtime executive director of the African American Art and Cultural Complex, a relatively small non-profit that took $534,628 in funding from the San Francisco Arts Commission in 2016 and similar amounts each year dating from 2004. Is that really the person who's going to solve San Francisco's gargantuan problems? An arts bureaucrat? And not a very successful-looking one, either: her past foundation doesn't seem to be flourishing, given its un-updated website, whose most recent news entry was some self-celebratory event in 2017. Don't bet on it.

Alioto, with her experience as a supervisor and acting mayor, would have been quite a bit better. But Alioto was no match for the machine dynamics that seemed to have manufactured and brought forward Breed, waving the identity politics flag to all the virtue-signalers among the electorate. The Chron columnist, Heather Knight, notes that Breed was financed by big political action committee money, inadvertently suggesting that she will be their creature as they pull the puppet strings. The voters knew this, and they still went for her.

That is what the real story here is. The subtext in all the great headlines about San Francisco electing its first female black mayor is that San Francisco is no longer a black city. Black flight has taken place, due to the skyrocketing cost of living, based on all the greenie regulations. So it was whites who elected Breed – whites who wanted to virtue-signal all their absence of prejudice, even as they were the ones who caused the black flight in the city.

It has the creepy look of electing a mascot, given that the people left are the rich lefties and it was their green policies that drove the black residents out. Now they have a black mayor. Guess it makes up for all the havoc they wreaked in creating their one-party city and all its monolithic policies – policies that, above all, succor the rich, because that's darn near all they have left over there.