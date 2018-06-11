Eagles were playing out of their league

The Philadelphia Eagles should stick to the NFL. Last week, they tried to game an opponent who regularly plays in a really big league and got their showboating butts handed to them, much to the amusement of millions of Americans who are fed up with their sports venues being used to promote social justice claptrap. Following a tradition begun by Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump invited the Super Bowl victors to the White House for a celebratory visit to honor their victory. Rather than graciously accept and show up at the appointed time, the Eagles' organization tried to play cute by agreeing to the date named by the White House and then canceling at the very last moment, after all the preparations had been made and their own fans had traveled to Washington to view their team being honored. The Eagles then arrogantly named their own date, which just so happened to be when the president would be in Singapore for his talks with the North Korean dictator Kim, as they assuredly knew.

It wasn't as if the president's trip was a state secret; it had been broadcast all over the media, even by the leftist networks that so love the social justice protests in our sporting events. So there is no way the Eagles organization didn't know what it were doing: it was trying to psych its opponent. Well, it may have worked on the Patriots, but it didn't work on the Number One Patriot, who promptly informed them they had just forfeited the game as no-shows, much to the delight of those tens of millions of us who want the left to get the hell out of our professional sports and take all their angry, defiant social justice drivel with them. The patriot-in-chief then used the forfeited time to stage a patriotic event honoring the very themes of duty, honor, country that the swaggering Philadelphia Peacocks were dishonoring with their raised, clenched fists. Game summary: The too confident Philly offense fumbled on its trick play, and Donald's defense ran it back for the winning touchdown. If the Democrats, who are supportive of liberal politics being force-fed to Americans through sports venues, think irritating tens of millions of NFL fans in the months leading up to the elections is the way to make its so-called Blue Wave happen, then, by all means, let them continue to think just that. It demonstrates such clear political vision that they should dub their ingenious plan "The Left Coast Offense." As for those grounded turkeys cooling their heels in Philly as they critique this first loss of the 2018 season, if they really want to get down with the cause, why don't they hire Colin Kaepernick and make him first-string QB? So what if they have two super-talented quarterbacks who took them to a Super Bowl victory? Wouldn't sacrificing the coming season by playing the whining has-been hack who kicked off this political mess in the NFL be just their season ticket?