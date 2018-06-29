Dem 2020 hopeful calls for the elimination of ICE

ICE is the only federal authority charged with patrolling and protecting the border. Can you imagine the chaos if Gillibrand got her wish?

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called for the complete elimination of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, saying ICE should be "reimagined."

Gillibrand is seriously weighing a run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and is obviously trying to cater to the far left, as all candidates will be forced to in 2020.

The Hill:

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, the New York Democrat was asked whether she agreed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a primary Tuesday while running on a platform to fully shut down ICE. “Well, I agree with it. I don’t think ICE today is working as intended," Gillibrand said, referring to Ocasio-Cortez's platform. Pressed on the issue by Cuomo, Gillibrand went further than her liberal colleagues including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who have called for the agency to be examined but not fully abolished. "I believe that it has become a deportation force. And I think you should separate out the criminal justice from the immigration issues," she continued. "I think you should reimagine ICE under a new agency, with a very different mission, and take those two missions out. So we believe that we should protect families that need our help, and that is not what ICE is doing today." "And that's why I believe you should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it and build something that actually works," she added.

Is Gillibrand suggesting we decriminalize illegal border crossings? You can't "separate out the criminal justice from the immigration issues" when the crime is crossing the border illegally.

In her eagerness to display how radical she can be, Gillibrand has exposed the real agenda of socialists like Ocasio-Cortez. No ICE, no enforcement. No enforcement, open borders. If the the only illegal aliens ICE should be concerned with are those who committed a violent crime, millions of others will get a free pass to enter the US without fear of prosecution.

That's what Democrats want, of course. Treat those who show up at our border the same, whether they petitioned to legally enter the US or not.

I desperately hope she and all the other Democrats running in 2020 make that part of their platform. The left has been trying for years to equate illegal and legal immigration, thus making open borders a reality. But to actually suggest that we not enforce our own laws with regard to illegal aliens would be a bridge too far for most Americans. Any Democrat who runs with that agenda will be toast on election day.