Comey's weaselly tweet on the IG report

I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG's people for hard work.

James Comey tried to get in front of the I.G. report with a tweet sent around the time the report was made publicly available. He knew exactly what it was going to say because he had the opportunity to dispute and probably edit or even cut portions dealing with him.

This is classic Comey, grabbing control with the role of initiator of the project and calling the conclusions reasonable. Not attacking the I.G.'s office, but thanking it. They are people of good faith. Such a nice, honest man, what we used to call a Boy Scout back when we had the Boy Scouts.

But of course, we're all so reasonable that we concede that Comey is of good faith, too, and people of good faith can "see an unprecedented situation differently."

Instead of the subject of serious criticism – insubordination is a big deal! – after an exhaustive investigation, Comey establishes himself as an equal to the I.G., and he just sees things differently, as reasonable people do.

It hit me today who James Comey reminds me of: Eddie Haskell.

Eddie Haskell was a character on Leave It to Beaver, a 1950s television series. Wikipedia describes his character: