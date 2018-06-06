Bipartisanship and the social justice warrior

Does anyone remember President Obama, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, former Senate majority leader Harry Reid, or Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer advocating that the Democrats move right to unite? I don't!

There is a recurring theme in every election: we need to see bipartisanship and reach across the aisle to bring the country together. But Democrats, including the media, are just kidding. Their definition of reaching across the aisle is when people like John McCain, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, and other nominal Republicans support Democratic Party policies.

I do remember Democrats and all of their social justice warrior allies threatening to shut down all of government if one of their benefactors, a non-government baby-crunching abortion mill operation, didn't continue to get $500 million per year of our money. (The complicit media blamed Republicans for the threatened shutdown, as they always do.)

Since President Trump won around 85% of the counties in the United States in the 2016 election, some Democrats are allowed to run as moderates these days, but once they get elected, they aren't allowed to stray from Democratic Party central control. Here's a typical example of how they paint it in the meantime:

"Today the central question is, 'How do you bring the country back together?' " Delaney said. "If that's not the question, then I'm not the winner."

There are many issues Democrats should collaborate with Trump on. Here are a few.

Democrats always pretend they support minorities, but as the economy is doing well, minority unemployment is hitting record lows. Wages are also rising, and manufacturing and full-time jobs are rising. Instead of cheering for the improvement in people's lives, the supposedly progressive party advocates moving backward to a slower economy and for bigger government.

The president proposes to allow 1.8 million DREAMers to remain here as long as he gets an end to chain migration, an end to the lottery, and the building of a wall or fence at the border. Yet for that sort of deal, Democrats won't come to the table. Instead, they call Trump a racist or a xenophobe and say that even using the term "chain migration" invokes slavery and harms blacks.

The media, who pretend they are unbiased and fact-based, go along with Democrats in bashing Trump instead of pointing out that Democrats wholeheartedly supported what Trump proposed in 2013.

Democrats had complete control of the House, Senate, and White House in 2009 and 2010 and 2011, yet they did little to nothing to solve the immigration problem, nor did they try to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, nor did they do anything to redefine marriage's legal definition to include same-sex couples. They seem to like the courts handling issues, or President Obama dictatorially taking care of issues or keeping issues for the campaign, but they rarely seek to compromise with conservative policies.

I think it would be fun for CNN-ABC, Univision, and the Washington Post to take a poll asking Hispanics, Millennials, and other Democrats a question about whether they knew who first pushed for expanding the border wall and called for getting rid of chain migration and the visa lottery first: Democrats or Trump?

Isn't it easy for the media to manipulate the public when they have an agenda to push?

Here's what the news looked like back when Democrats were in charge:

All Senate Democrats united with two independent senators in 2013 to push through a comprehensive immigration reform plan to build a border fence and end "chain migration" and the visa lottery, positions they now oppose because they are in President Trump's immigration package. Led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, 52 Democrats and two independents OK'd the legislation. It called for "no fewer than 700 miles" of border fencing. It also included a section detailing the end of the diversity visa, a lottery for green cards meant to diversify the U.S. immigrant population.

Some Democrats should have also supported the tax cuts, which would let people and businesses keep more of the money they earned and speed up the economy. Democrats, including the media, say they were against the tax cuts because of the deficit, but they never minded the deficit and debt when Obama was in office. A few weeks after the tax cuts passed, they gladly supported a massive government spending increase, which would not speed up the economy but would push up debt. The only time Democrats pretend to care about debt or the deficit is when the people or businesses are allowed to keep more of the money they earned. Big-government spending is always allowed, unless it is for defense.

Republicans should never listen to Democrats, including the media, when they give advice on elections. They should look no farther than John McCain to see how it works. McCain was loved by the media and other Democrats and was even endorsed by the New York Times and Washington Post to win the Republican primary in 2008. Then, after they disposed of Mitt Romney, who was running against him at the time, they trashed McCain in the general election. Then McCain kept his mouth mostly shut, no matter what Obama did. Now he is the greatest thing since sliced bread, since he is now trashing Trump along with Democrats.

The United States became the greatest economic powerhouse in the world because of capitalism and economic freedom. Capitalism lifts the most people out of poverty. The focus on capitalism, with fewer regulations and lower taxes, is helping more people and especially minorities and the middle class. So why the heck would Democrats advocate uniting around bigger government instead of uniting against more capitalistic principles that work better?