Bill Clinton tries a do-over as book publicity tour nightmare looms

Last night with the help of Stephen Colbert, known for his vicious attacks on President Trump, Bill Clinton desperately tried to recover from his disastrous Today show interview peddling the thriller novel he purportedly "co-wrote" with James Patterson. Colbert began the interview openly admitting his intent of helping Clinton out of the hole he has dug for himself, beginning the exchange with this statement:

What are the odds that this tour is going to be a disaster? If I were Clinton or Patterson, I'd consider calling the whole thing off.

Just wait: I think it is going to get worse. He and Patterson apparently have planned a publicity tour that is renting massive arenas for "[a] conversation with President Bill Clinton and James Patterson." Their Bay Area venue is the SAP Center in San Jose, the home of the San Jose Sharks, and tickets start at $45 in an arena that seats almost 19,100 for concerts. Those $45 tickets are for the upper-tier nosebleed seats. For anything on the lower-altitude tier or the floor, you're talking $175. It appears from the Ticketmaster page that at least a third of the seats are blocked off from sale, so that still leaves about 12,000 ducats needing to be sold. Just who is going to be laying out that kind of money to hear a wheezing, apologetic Bill and an uncomfortable author of thrillers? Maybe some pretty angry feminists?

I don't think Colbert's hopes were realized, but not for his lack of effort. Clinton obviously realizes he has no way out from the trap that has sprung on him, now that #MeToo reigns on the left and he and Hillary are unable to deliver any power. He is still blaming NBC ("They had to distill it, and it looked like it said I didn't apologize and had no intention to, and I was mad at me."), and the most he will say is that he already apologized: "But the important thing is that was a very painful thing that happened 20 years ago and I apologized to my family, to Monica Lewinsky and her family, to the American people. I meant it then; I meant it now. I have had to live with the consequences every day since."

I noticed you didn't enjoy that entire [Today show] interview. I want you to enjoy this one.

Poor Bill! He’s the victim.

Watch the whole thing here:

TONIGHT: Stephen offers @BillClinton the opportunity for a do-over regarding a question he was asked in an interview earlier this week. #LSSC #BillClinton pic.twitter.com/vgHSWOpY6N — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 5, 2018

