« The conservative free speech dilemma | Death of Susanna: Anti-Semitism never goes away »
June 17, 2018

Another Father's Day, and so many kids without fathers around

By Silvio Canto, Jr.

As we celebrate Father's Day, I thank God that I had a mentor in my life, the kind of man who understood what it means to be a father.  Not everyone is so lucky.  So let's chat about the "father crisis" in many communities in the U.S.

Ten years ago, I cut out this article from the Wall Street Journal paper edition.  I saved it and look at it from time.  It was written by Juan Williams, author and Fox News contributor.  It is "The Tragedy of America's Disappearing Fathers":

The extent of the problem is clear.

The nation's out-of-wedlock birth rate is 38%.

Among white children, 28% are now born to a single mother; among Hispanic children it is 50% and reaches a chilling, disorienting peak of 71% for black children.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly a quarter of America's white children (22%) do not have any male in their homes; nearly a third (31%) of Hispanic children and over half of black children (56%) are fatherless.
This represents a dramatic shift in American life.

In the early 1960's, only 2.3% of white children and 24% of black children were born to a single mom.

Having a dad, in short, is now a privilege, a ticket to middle-class status on par with getting into a good college.

Kids suffer without a father, no matter their color or last name.

Father's Day is here.  Let's remember a simple truth: we need men to be responsible fathers.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.

As we celebrate Father's Day, I thank God that I had a mentor in my life, the kind of man who understood what it means to be a father.  Not everyone is so lucky.  So let's chat about the "father crisis" in many communities in the U.S.

Ten years ago, I cut out this article from the Wall Street Journal paper edition.  I saved it and look at it from time.  It was written by Juan Williams, author and Fox News contributor.  It is "The Tragedy of America's Disappearing Fathers":

The extent of the problem is clear.

The nation's out-of-wedlock birth rate is 38%.

Among white children, 28% are now born to a single mother; among Hispanic children it is 50% and reaches a chilling, disorienting peak of 71% for black children.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly a quarter of America's white children (22%) do not have any male in their homes; nearly a third (31%) of Hispanic children and over half of black children (56%) are fatherless.
This represents a dramatic shift in American life.

In the early 1960's, only 2.3% of white children and 24% of black children were born to a single mom.

Having a dad, in short, is now a privilege, a ticket to middle-class status on par with getting into a good college.

Kids suffer without a father, no matter their color or last name.

Father's Day is here.  Let's remember a simple truth: we need men to be responsible fathers.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.