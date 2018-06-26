AMLO will be Trump's foil

The recent border hysteria our fake news media ginned up doesn't seem to be paying off for the Democrats, according to the latest polling. But I think things will really turn in favor of Mr. Trump and his allies after we get a few months of the new Mexican president, AMLO, Andrés Manuel López-Obrador. AMLO is heavily favored to win election next Sunday. He may be a left-wing nut, but he is an honest one. He is promising to fight to open the U.S. border for everybody, no bones about it.

And he has pretty much made no secret of the fact that he's in the hip pocket of the drug cartels. He has a long history of friendship with the drug cartels and is making a drug amnesty provision the centerpiece of his campaign. Mexico is already on the verge of being overwhelmed by drug cartel violence, and AMLO seems ready to make it official. Cartels have murdered hundreds of politicians in the lead-up to the voting, most from the two establishment parties. The independent AMLO, however, is famous for traveling without armed bodyguards and refraining from taking security measures. Why should he? He's one of their own. The cartels are heavily into smuggling people as well as drugs. Given that the going rate is about $6,000 to make the trip from Central America, the profits are enormous. Most of the migrants are sent to keep the Border Patrol busy arresting them while drugs come over elsewhere, giving the cartels an army of drug decoys. AMLO is an energetic demagogue and will be eager to press for his open borders policies, with the most racist entitlement language imaginable – the kind Chuck Schumer and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are always trying to excuse or minimize. But helping out Democrats in the midterm is not AMLO's job; playing to his home crowd is. In doing so, he gives Donald Trump another opponent straight from central casting – one who makes even Maxine Waters look civil. Mr. Trump understands perfectly what conventional Republicans have no clue about. You need to put a face on your opposition. First it was Crooked Hillary, then Little Rocket Man. Now it will be the Border Bandit, AMLO, smuggling drugs and trafficking children. AMLO is going to be such an obvious villain, and Mr. Trump is going to take such delight in exposing him, that even the most dull-witted voters may eventually see what's really at stake in trying to keep our southern border secure. Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, Ky.