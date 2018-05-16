Willie, Jimmy, and Trump

A few months ago, the consensus was of a blue wave, a big day for the Democrats in November. They cited history, the one about presidents always lose seats in their first mid-term.

Politics is like weather reports. Over the weekend, it was sunny and hot in North Texas. Today, I felt some raindrops when I went out for my morning walk.

Then Willie and Jimmy added their thoughts:

First, Willie Brown, the veteran California Democrat, warned his party about the perils of wish-fulfillment. This is what he said:

Like it or not, a significant number of Americans are actually happy these days. They are making money. They feel safe, and they agree with with the president’s protectionist trade policies, his call for more American jobs, even his immigration stance. The jobs growth reports, the North Korea summit and the steady economy are beating out the Stormy Daniels scandal and the Robert Mueller investigation in Middle America, hands down.

Willie Brown's comments about immigration are interesting because of the rebellion about sanctuary cities underway in California.

Hello, Jimmy Kimmel.

He is admitting that Trump jokes are getting old and maybe a change is in order.

It's hard for me to take Jimmy Kimmel seriously. My impression is that he is getting an earful from TV executives who are getting an earful from advertisers who want ratings. It's stupid to attack the 62 million adults who voted for President Trump.

As for jokes, political humor is best when it's unpredictable.

Willie Brown's comments are more meaningful. First, his honesty is profound. He is looking at the political environment and wondering why Democrats keep assuming that resisting President Trump is a wise course. Second, he wants Democrats to develop a message that goes beyond Russia and Stormy.

And there is Washington Post story warning that the GOP may be more motivated than previously stated.

From my seat in Texas, I've never bought into the "blue wave" theory. I'm not saying that the Democrats will not pick up seats, but 24 is always easier than done.

Also, what have the Democrats done to connect with all of those people who live between the coasts? Attack the NRA? Call for socialized medicine? Say that the economy is bad when people feel that it's good? Have the party's vice-chairman march wearing a "I don't believe in borders “T-shirt?

We're six months away and things may look very different in 30 days. But I don't think so, because the Democrats are deeply divided. The intensity is coming from the hard left, making it harder to pick up seats outside of cities.

