Why are white 'bigots' stockpiling guns?

My inbox, every so often, receives articles from SA's online platform, and as I have previously reported here, they contain decreasing amounts of science and increasing amounts of leftist drivel.

The latest is titled "Why Are White Men Stockpiling Guns?" My expectation would normally be that the commentary provides yet another excuse to demonize Caucasian men. Normality strikes again. While the piece moderates its bias, the portrait is clear. Quoting the subtitle:

Research suggests it's largely because they're anxious about their ability to protect their families, insecure about their place in the job market and beset by racial fears.

But being "beset by racial fears" is not enough for SA. Association with white racism must be emphasized, and the article struggles to make that connection. For example:

A 2013 paper by a team of United Kingdom researchers found that a one-point jump in the scale they used to measure racism increased the odds of owning a gun by 50 percent.

Of course, in the UK, with its rigid policy of gun confiscation, one would expect to find anti-gun bias. Moreover, "the scale they used to measure racism" is unlikely to be unbiased. Finally,

"... these men tend to see themselves as devoted patriots, but make a distinction between the federal government and the 'nation,'" says Froese. "On that point, I expect that many in this group see the 'nation' as being white."

Oh, horror of horrors. Do some people actually perceive a difference between a nation itself, and a governing body saturated with leftists and imitation conservatives? And of course, Froese's "expectation" that you are a bigot is an important expectation, which SA could not omit.

Now there is one important statistic that SA is probably accurate on, but which actually works against the point it is trying to make.

Three percent of the population now owns half of the country's firearms[.]

This undermines the entire argument that white men own guns because they are racists. The very small percentage of people who hoard anything, be it guns, twinkies, or miscellaneous household items, are outliers. They are not average people, and their hoarding is more likely to indicate the very disorders mentioned in the article other than racism.

What SA seems utterly disinterested in reporting on is, who owns guns illegally? Who uses them to commit crimes? Who are the people who carry them on the street in search of victims?

Maybe they are disproportionately Caucasian, but my "expectation" is that, if that were the case, SA would have featured it in the article. If instead, it is nonwhites who disproportionately use guns illegally, then, is deliberate avoidance of those statistics indicative of anti-white racism?

My "expectation" says yes.