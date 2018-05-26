Louis Farrakhan: ‘Mr. Trump is destroying every enemy that was an enemy of our rise’

Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam movement, appears to have changed his opinion of Donald Trump since two years ago, when he warned black Americans: “If Donald Trump becomes president, he will take America into the abyss of hell.” Appearing on Chicago radio station WGCI, on a program titled “The Morning Takeover,” he stated that it may not have been the intent of this administration to help, but that Trump is destroying the enemies of the Nation of Islam. Included in this group are the Department of Justice and the FBI. Farrakhan tweeted out a 2 minute video of this sort-of endorsement of Trump:

Mr. Trump is destroying every enemy that was an enemy of our rise. Who is the enemy of our rise? Is it the Department of Justice where we get none? Is it Congress where you make a law that favors us and then you turn around and destroy it? https://t.co/iK8VMI667b pic.twitter.com/Byk0Px2Avo — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) May 25, 2018 So far, there has been barely a ripple from the media over this shocking statement. I only came across it through a tweet from Republican Representative Steven Smith of Georgia. Farrakhan promises more to come on his opinion of President Trump. It is far too soon to conclude that he is coming around to support the POTUS, but that is certainly a possibility. And his statement so far is enough to help a significant number of black voters to start questioning the taboo enforced by any black organizations against support for any Republicans. You can be sure that Democrats are worried sick. Photo: screen grab from Twitter video