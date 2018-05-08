'White racism' allegedly causing minorities to catch gonorrhea

Gonorrhea cases have doubled in Los Angeles County, which is largely a minority population. People in L.A. County are also much more likely to have chlamydia than the general California population, which is relatively whiter than the population around Los Angeles. Furthermore, within L.A. County, black women are two times likelier to catch syphilis than Hispanic women and six times likelier than white women.

Studies have shown that minorities have much higher incidences of gonorrhea and chlamydia than white people. Whenever there is a racial disparity in anything, whether it is income, housing, or test scores, white racism is to blame. Therefore, it is no surprise that the L.A. Times is blaming the "gonorrhea gap" on white racism.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a white paper in 2010 saying the country could not close disparities in STD rates without addressing "the interpersonal, network, community, and societal influences of disease transmission and health."

A white paper? Leave it to white people to write a "white paper" to describe the sexual problems of minorities. How racist is that?

Poverty or a lack of opportunity may be forcing women to exchange sex for resources, leading to the spread of STDs, Northover said. There also tends to be a mistrust of the medical system among African Americans, making them reluctant to seek care.

Poverty = minority = forced prostitution. If only we had numerous welfare programs on the federal, state, and local levels, which redistributed billions of dollars of income, such poverty might be avoided.

Neighborhoods where people of color reside, for example, are more likely to be pollution-ridden and have fewer parks and doctors – factors that directly affect people's health.

Fewer parks equals more venereal disease? On the subject of correlations without proven causations, I imagine that there are more check-cashing businesses and taquerías in places where people have more venereal diseases. Given this correlation, shouldn't we be doing more to stamp out check-cashing businesses and taquerías, all in the name of freeing black people from the clap?

"The one thing I never do, and I hope others don't as well, is blame these young people for not taking care of themselves," said Barbara Ferrer, head of L.A. County's Department of Public Health.

Of course! Because personal responsibility is never the issue, all cultures are the same, and someone else is always to blame – in this case, racism.

Would liberals be happy if white people had higher incidences of venereal disease so, statistically speaking, they would match minorities? Would we then truly be equal? How long will it be before social justice warrior activists call for white people to engage in unsafe sex practices to reduce the "unequal distribution of venereal disease," which disproportionately affects "brown and black people"?

Don't laugh. Before long, we will find ourselves in the world of Harrison Bergeron, a Kurt Vonnegut story where people are "adjusted" so they are all equal:

In the year 2081, the 211th, 212th, and 213th amendments to the Constitution dictate that all Americans are fully equal and not allowed to be smarter, better-looking, or more physically able than anyone else. The Handicapper General's agents enforce the equality laws, forcing citizens to wear "handicaps": masks for those who are too beautiful, loud radios that disrupt thoughts inside the ears of intelligent people, and heavy weights for the strong or athletic.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.