Two prime ministers, two views

Just to put in writing my impartiality, I wish to name two outstanding British statesmen. Winston Churchill worked with great courage and championed the war that defeated Nazi Germany. Also, I honor the memory of the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher, for her exemplary stewardship of Britain that rescued that nation from the throes of economic and social collapse.

I have no special personal animus against British politicians in general or toward Tony Blair in particular. In fact, I applaud any politician or public figure of any nation who rises to the level of statesmanship and truly dedicates himself to serve the people.

Now I wish, ever so briefly, to juxtapose the views and stance of Winston Churchill with those of Tony Blair in regard to Islam. Churchill fought in places such as Tunisia and had much firsthand contact with Islam and Muslims before eventually assuming the post of Britain's prime minister. His views on Islam were based on facts and observations. He was not hired by any special interests.

Here is what Churchill had to say about Islam:

How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries, improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement, the next of its dignity and sanctity. The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property, either as a child, a wife, or a concubine, must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men. Individual Muslims may show splendid qualities, but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world.

I know Mr. Blair's stance on Islam. My question is whether he believes that Churchill was wrong and that he is right about Islam. Or is it that Islam has changed significantly from the time of Mr. Churchill? I may agree with that, except that my view, based on facts, is that if it has changed, it has been for the worse. Not that Islam was anything remotely worthy of praise in the first place.

Even now, that Tony Blair contends that Islam has changed for the better. He should take a little time from his lucrative business dealings with Islamic employers and illuminate us with facts, not with rhetorical pabulum and obfuscation.

While he was prime minister, Tony Blair's government opened up the U.K. to increased Muslim immigration. Mr. Blair did that in part to further the myopic and misguided policy of promoting multiculturalism and currying favor with the politically correct European Union.

Mr. Blair's administrative policy extended a comprehensive and welcoming package to hundreds of thousands of Muslim arrivals who were for the most part unskilled or semi-skilled, with little to contribute to the common good of the United Kingdom. The British people went along with his scheme, footing the immense bills they had to honor.

What did Britons get in return from these misguided policies? They got terrorism, hatred of Britain and the British way of life, and the growth of a huge homegrown Islamic boil that is bound to burst with dire consequences for the country. It is no wonder that many British citizens have left. Many more wish they could leave the country Mr. Blair and his colleagues have handed to millions of Islamists.

Mr. Blair has repeatedly stated that this applies to only a single strain of Islam, but not to Islam itself. This is outright dissimulation. Islam is and has been the problem from the day of its birth over 1,400 years ago.

I hope Tony Blair experiences pangs of conscience when he sees just how complicit he has been in the ongoing crimes of Islam.