They've blown up the Boy Scouts. What next?

Mary read out loud from the article that, outrageously, the rules demand that condoms be distributed to the underage kids during the 12-day camping event. My thoughts went to the movie Planet of the Apes at the end, when Charleston Heston's character said, " You maniacs! You blew it up! Damn you...damn you all to hell!"

Minutes after awakening this morning, my wife Mary read me this disturbing headline from her phone, " Condoms Required at Scouts' 24th World Jamboree." My mind immediately went back years ago to when LGBTQ activists demanded that the Boy Scouts of America accept openly homosexual leaders. LGBTQ activists claimed that homosexuals did not intend to change the Scouts. They simply wanted to be included. I remember a deceived parent on Facebook saying if the Boy Scouts did not surrender to permitting openly gay Scout masters, she would remove her son from the intolerant, bigoted hate group.

In 1910, Lord Robert Baden-Powell founded the Boys Scouts Association. In his book, "Scouting for Boys," Baden-Powell stated his purpose for the organization.

"We aim for the practice of Christianity in their everyday life and dealings, and not merely the profession of theology on Sundays[.]"

All these years later, wimpy, spineless officials and administrators have allowed political correctness and LGBTQ activists to blow up Baden-Powell's vision, corrupting yet another once great Christian organization. Yes, I am extremely angry.

All who sounded the alarm that allowing promoters of homosexuality into the Christian-based organization would change the Boy Scouts were branded paranoid haters. Meanwhile, LGBTQ activists have forced the Boy Scouts to change the original Scout Oath.

"On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight."

What awesome and upright principles. Imagine how wonderful our country would be if more men lived by this creed. LGBTQ activists have intimidated the Scouts into removing "morally straight" from the Scout Oath.

LGBTQ activists have forced Baden-Powell's organization to drop "boy" from its name and admit girls in 2019.

Will someone please tell me what was hateful or mean about Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts having separate organizations? Do y'all know that LGBTQ activists seek to erase the gender line between male and female? Public school teachers are forced to address elementary students as "eagles" rather than boys and girls.

Folks, I am so sick of mainstream people in power cowering to LGBTQ activists. When will someone have the courage to tell these people no? I vow to slap the next Christian who tells me we need to be more passive and loving. I'm kidding. But look where passivity has gotten us.

SOGI (Sexual Orientation Gender Identity) laws mandate that LGBTQ lessons be implemented in every grade (pre-K through 12) and every subject. Math questions begin with "two guys enter a gay bar." In public schools, LGBTQ lessons include BDSM, anal sexual activity, asphyxiation, gender-bending, and rimming. Does this sound as insane to you as it does to me? And yet this vile brainwashing and robbery of our kids' innocence continues unabated beneath the national radar.

Whitney Houston was correct when she sang, "I believe the children are our future." If we keep allowing leftists to confiscate our children, game over. Our future as a great nation is lost.

Years ago, LGBTQ activists beat the crap out of me in the media for asking this question. Rather than forcing the Boy Scouts to abandon its Christian roots, why wouldn't homosexuals start their own youth organization? What is stopping pedophiles who run NAMBLA (North American Man-Boy Love Association) from starting a scouting program? LGBTQ activists branded me a hater for asking this logical question.

The truth is, LGBTQ activists are on a mission to destroy Christian institutions – to force Christians to "approve" their lifestyle. LGBTQ activists seek to force Christians to betray Jesus by kneeling in worship to their false god of depravity. Leftists are working to create a godless America in which anything goes sexually. Everywhere you turn, you can see evidence of leftists' removing traditional Godly principles and values that have made America great. It sickens me whenever I see politicians and people in power caving to LGBTQ activists' demands.

In 1962, we caved to leftists' demand to remove prayer from public schools. Schools have progressively transformed from institutions of discipline and learning to hellholes of violence, daycare for parents in middle school, drug abuse, disrespect for authority, and students graduating unable to read their diplomas. Meanwhile, we keep allowing leftists to have their way.

What great Christian institution, traditional value, or principle will LGBTQ leftists target next for destruction?

The good news is, I am seeing signs of more Americans pushing back against LGBTQ leftist bullying.

Oh, how I long to see the spirit of John Wayne reborn in an American leader with true grit. Oh, wait – we have that in Donald Trump. Still, America needs more leaders with backbone to tell LGBTQ leftists no.