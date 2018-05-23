Dem primary results show radical insurgency growing

There was a slew of southern primaries yesterday that, for Democrats, demonstrated just how much trouble they may be in this November.

The results speak volumes: progressives are overwhelmingly beating their more moderate primary opponents and uncertainty remains around the Democratic Party’s ability to retake the House in November. The growing progressive insurgency presents serious questions for the Democratic Party as it continues its leftward movement. In particular, two gubernatorial primaries demonstrated the tension between progressives and moderate candidates who are arguably more electable in November.

In Georgia, the radical House minority leader and Bernie Sanders acolyte Stacey Abrams easily defeated a more moderate opponent. If elected, Abrams would be the first black female governor in the country. A large black turnout in the state could tip the race to Abrams. If so, other GOP candidates would be at risk, including Karen Handel, who won a hotly contested special election in the 6th District last year. She will be running against the winner of a Democratic runoff in June that features a moderate vs radical.

In the Texas Democratic gubernatorial primary, Lupe Valdez, the state’s first Latina sheriff, defeated moderate Andrew White, who Democrats hoped would appeal to suburban voters.

Elsewhere in Texas, however, the establishment candidates won.

There were, however, three consequential elections in which moderate Democratic candidates prevailed. These elections, all in Texas, took place in three of Texas’ 23 Republican-held congressional districts where Hillary Clinton beat President Trump in 2016. Perhaps the most critical race that epitomized the growing civil war within the Democratic Party between moderates and the emboldened progressive faction took place in Texas’ 7th District in the Houston suburbs. Moderate Democrat and former attorney Lizzie Panill Fletcher defeated Our Revolution-endorsed progressive Laura Moser. Despite controversy surrounding the involvement of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in this race and its decision to release opposition research against Moser, Fletcher overcame the insurgent Moser and will now face potentially vulnerable Republican incumbent John Culberson in November. In Texas’s 23rd District, occupying a large swath of west Texas along the U.S.-Mexican border, DCCC-endorsed Gina Ortiz Jones beat out the severely underfunded Rick Trevino, an activist and former Bernie Sanders delegate backed by the Sanders-affiliated group Our Revolution. Ortiz Jones, an Iraq War veteran and Obama administration alumna, will now face Republican Rep. Will Hurd in November. Texas’ 32nd District in the northern suburbs of Dallas also represented a win for a moderate, former Obama administration official. Colin Allred, a DCCC-endorsed former NFL player and Department of Housing and Urban Development attorney, emerged victorious over a more progressive primary opponent Lillian Salerno. He will face incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Sessions in November.

Needless to say, if the Republicans can successfully portray some of these opponents as out of touch and out of the mainstream, they will have little trouble dispatching them.

And that's the Democrats' achilles heel this November; they just can't help themselves in nominating largely unelectable candidates.

Some of these candidates make little effort to hide the fact that they are socialists. Others are just as radical, but have learned the language of moderation well. The entire Democratic party is being yanked far to the left, which worries national Democrats who know that, especially in the south, the radicals have little chance in a general election.

One state where radical Democrats will probably do alright is in California. Even there, Democrats appear to have a death wish as they will have several opportunities to win in Republican districts, but may nominate some candidates that can't win.

With rising GOP numbers in the generic poll for the House, and Democrats shooting themselves in the foot across the country, their prospects for a House takeover are fading fast.