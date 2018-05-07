The 'fundamental transformation' of the Democratic Party

Sadly, after her closest approach yet to truth, no journalist asked the obvious next question: "Ms. Clinton, if you are a capitalist but your party is rapidly becoming socialist, why don't you resign from the Democratic Party and urge your fellow capitalism supporters to do likewise?"

Hillary Clinton's latest excuse for losing the 2016 election is that she is a "capitalist" while "41 percent of Democrats are socialists."

In the Iowa caucuses, Clinton eked out a razor-thin 49.9%-to-49.6% win over self-described socialist and independent Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. His curmudgeonly candor made him a pied piper for jobless Millennials still living rent-free in their parents' basements, who liked the idea of government paying their way for a lifetime. They pay no taxes, so why not favor a life of Uncle Sam playing permanent Santa Claus?

Clinton said no one seemed to listen when she described herself as favoring capitalism "with appropriate regulation and appropriate accountability." They did not hear her promising to raise taxes on corporations that are "disrupting our democracy" by increasing income inequality. They ignored her stated aim in a 2015 debate with Sanders to "save capitalism from itself."

The very term "capitalist" was popularized by 19th-century socialist foes of private property such as Pierre-Joseph Proudhon and Karl Marx as a negative term used to argue against those who favor free markets and laissez-faire free enterprise.

Hillary Clinton is a "capitalist" as Marx used the term. She favors crony capitalism, in which privileged elitists get rich via government favors. She rules a tax-exempt, billion-dollar foundation that demanded kickbacks from those seeking favors from her as secretary of state...favors like a Russian company acquiring 20% of America's precious uranium reserves while her foundation pocketed from Russian interests at least $145 million. Her 2016 campaign may have laundered at least $84 million in suspect campaign contributions.

Clinton echoed President Barack Obama's statement to businesses that "you didn't build that," that companies owe their success and earnings to government, their de facto senior partner. Clinton and her fellow Progressives enforce their greedy grasp by "appropriate regulation and ... accountability" in the form of taxation and other wealth redistribution forms. This is not America's Framers' idea of free enterprise and independence.

The Communist Party USA until 1988 ran its own presidential candidates, using millions of dollars supplied by Moscow. The CPUSA, but not the various socialist parties, was targeted in the 1950s not for their ideology, but, under the Smith Act, because C.P. members were unregistered agents of a hostile foreign power and followed secret orders from the Kremlin

President Obama's CIA chief, John O. Brennan, admitted that he voted communist in 1976. He is suspected of being one of the leaders of the Deep State coup d'état attempt to overthrow duly elected President Donald Trump and is presently a pundit for MSNBC, AKA Marxist-Socialist NBC.

But from 1988 until the present, America's Communist Party urged "voters to support the Democratic Party," according to the website Marxists.org. In 2016, the national chair of the Communist Party USA, John Bachtell, urged Progressives to reject the Green Party and cast their ballots for Democrat Hillary Clinton for president.

So far as I know, neither Ms. Clinton nor any other Democratic candidate openly sought communist support, but neither has any Democrat publicly repudiated it – as journalists demand that Republicans do whenever extremists endorse them. Is this collusion among the Democratic Party, the leftist press, and political radicals once funded and commanded from Russia in order to influence American elections, to pull our politics farther to the left? The case for Russian collusion keeps piling up.

The larger point is that the Democratic Party has now moved so far to the left that even communists support its ideology and candidates.

Both the Communist and today's Democratic Parties are ruled by elites from the same godless collectivist movement of pseudo-scientific social engineering called Progressivism that advocates not progress toward freedom, but a reactionary return to feudalism, elite rulers, and serfdom for the rest of us. The hijacked Democratic Party has become a radical socialist party unworthy of support by anyone who loves individual liberty.

Most of the Republican Party, meanwhile, thanks to President Trump, is moving away from the globalist, collectivist agenda of Progressivism that has largely ruled both parties since World War II.

Mr. Trump is restoring both nationalism and America's borders. He is returning America to its historic role as an experiment in liberty that unites enterprising, liberty-seeking citizens from around the world in the first "new nation," a great model of free enterprise for Planet Earth to follow.

Progressives in the Democratic, Republican, and Communist Parties are eager to enslave us under global government and are furious at Mr. Trump's success at reversing this. If he succeeds, the carefully plotted Progressive attempt to erase American enterprise and autonomy will fail.

Lowell Ponte is a veteran think-tank futurist and author or co-author of eight books. His latest, co-authored with Craig R. Smith, is Money, Morality & The Machine, available free and postpaid by calling 800-630-1492. Lowell can be reached for interviews by email at radioright@aol.com.