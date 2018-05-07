Beyond 'fake news': The reality of the left

There was a time when a "satire" disclaimer didn't need to be added to a headline like " From Now On Taco Bell Will Only Serve Customers of Mexican Descent ." It was a given that it was comedy. But now that a major political party says and does things equally ridiculous, how can you fault someone for republishing a parody site's creative writing as straight news?

Twenty years ago, that story title is simply bizarre, eliciting a chuckle. In 2013, it was accurately reporting what the left was up to: criminalizing weaponized pastries.

When the right is accused of peddling fake news, can we not, at the very least, invoke the "fake but accurate" defense when the stories turn out to be parody? It's an onerous task to constantly have to fact-check actual left-wing behavior because it reads like lampoon.

NATIVE BORN NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO SAYS, "I AM AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT"

I had to look this up when I first read it. It's not that I ever thought Andrew Cuomo does the New York Times crossword puzzle in pen, but I didn't think he simply filled the boxes in, outside the lines, with crayon, either... until now.

Leftwing Violence Preventable by Getting Rid of Conservatives

I'm paraphrasing with some of these headlines, but it's the essence of the stories.

The party that goes apoplectic at the mere suggestion that a woman may have contributed to her own sexual assault, for whatever reason, blames Antifa violence on the mere presence of conservatives on campus. They are, apparently, entrapping the left into committing violence through their very existence. It's the same sort of thinking that gets us here:

Bernie Sanders Shows Up to Anti-Gun Rally with Armed Security

This is an instant classic, and it contributes to the "fog of fake news." One can only imagine how many leftists at Facebook and Google fact-checked this story, only to say "damn it!" when they found out it was real.

(Well, probably very few, actually, because leftists do not see the Sanders hypocrisy. That's another problem altogether.)

TRUMP WANTS GOP TO COURT BLACK VOTERS – THEN SLAMS VOTING RIGHTS FOR FELONS

When I first read this, my guess was that it was the work of a master at parodying soft-bigoted leftists unaware of what it was they were writing. Sadly, this was an actual headline by CNN. It's frightening how casually they link blacks and felons in their minds while claiming that everyone else is the racist.

Undocumented immigrant appointed to state post in California

While the president's argument that many illegals are voting in California's elections is rebuffed by the left as an absurdity, California has appointed an illegal to a state post. This is known as urinating on one's leg while telling people it's raining.

"Asian Students at Oberlin College Accuse Cafeteria Serving Americanized Asian Food of Cultural Appropriation"

You know the drill. If Oberlin College never served Asian food, that would become the indictment. "Oberlin ignores Asian cuisine!"

The irony of the Asian students complaining in English never seems to connect with the "cultural appropriation" SJWs.

Neither does the irony of Asians using forks to chow down on Mexican food.

Pelosi – I Believe in Natural Gas as a Clean, Cheap Alternative to Fossil Fuels

There's a Twitter account that parodies Maxine Waters. The writer makes up fake quotes in a "low I.Q." style. Nothing written from that account is any more preposterously stupid than the actual Pelosi quote above. So if a fake Waters quote slips past the goaltender, who can blame him?

Viral Chinese video game measures which players can clap fastest for President Xi Jinping

It doesn't get any more left-wing than China. And while the left would love for you to think this is something Trump would develop, this forced adulation of a leader is traditionally a leftist thing. How can The Onion compete with this?

Residents complain about trash after Earth Day celebration

WFTV:

Residents who live near Lake Eola are complaining about trash left behind at the park after an Earth Day celebration. People have posted on social media saying that water bottles, garbage and food were dumped into the lake. "You have to give us time to clean up after we have a large-scale event..."

So, how is the event at all different from if the left held a "Let's Litter Day," where they all expect someone else to clean up after them? And how is this at all different from comedy?

Michelle Obama Declares Herself America's 'Forever First Lady'

"Melania Trump declares herself America's 'Forever First Lady'" is a headline that would dominate the left-wing news cycle for days, if not weeks, if Melania Trump were ever capable of uttering such a thing.

The left projects this level of hubris upon "dictators" like Donald Trump and his family, while giddy over the narcissistic quip made by the former FLOTUS, thinking it a delightful dream.

We could do this all day. The point remains: how in the world can the left be offended by fake news when the real news about the left is so ludicrous?

Big Fur Hat is the publisher of iOTWREPORT.com.