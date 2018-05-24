Swampy speeches for overseas oligarchs

This week, the president's former chief strategist Steve Bannon, was hanging out with Czech arms-makers with rather shady connections to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). It was a swampy affair. Lanny Davis (yes, that Lanny Davis, lawyer to both the Clintons as well as jailed Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash ), apparently invited him. Bannon and Davis need no introduction, but the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) might. CSG is a relative newcomer. In just a few short years, its founder, a scrap metal-dealer with no university education, has wielded a seemingly unending line of credit to piece together one of the largest arms companies in the Czech Republic. Oh, and that founder, Michael Strnad, is reported to be one of the largest campaign donors to the Czech Republic's pro-Russian president Miloš Zeman, himself a confidant of Ivana Trump.

Another Strnad company, Retia, was an approved vendor at Interpolitex in Moscow – the FSB's "trade fair" – last year. Here, "trade fair" may be too generous, as the FSB is not particularly concerned with promoting commerce. FSB antagonists need not apply. According to CSG's press release , Bannon and Davis debated, "What the heck is going on in America?" But before the event, Bannon and Davis were scheduled to tour a CGS arms factory. What is going on, indeed? CSG has such murky Moscow ties that the Czech security services yanked the security clearance of its founder – something CSG desperately needs for its government contracts. So Strnad signed the company over to his 20-something son. If CSG is looking to pressure the Prague government on its behalf, it could do worse than having the Trump and Clinton dream teams on its side. But even if Trump's adviser and Hillary's lawyer were in fact in Prague simply for an arms factory tour and civics debate, their visit is problematic for our Czech ally. Russian influence operations against the United States pale in comparison to the interference the Czechs have suffered over many years, and the Czech electorate is on tenterhooks because of it. The prime minister lost a no-confidence vote earlier this year, and Zeman won a run-off only after a last-minute blitz of anti-immigrant ads. Russia has been inflaming debates about wedge issues like the E.U. and immigration, where Bannon and Russia see eye to eye. Whether or not Bannon's intent was to pay homage to one of Europe's most virulent nationalists, Bannon's presence was an attempt to imply that Trump and Zeman are in lockstep on these issues. It will needlessly rile up both sides of the political ledger on those debates – a key goal of the Kremlin. Bannon himself told reporter Michael Wolff that he thought the infamous Trump Tower-Russia meeting was "unpatriotic" and "treasonous." Does his visit to Prague, courtesy of an arms-maker with suspicious FSB ties, differ in any meaningful way? The optics of the situation, if nothing else, call for Bannon and Davis to clarify whether they intend to wield their influence on behalf of CSG, and whether they realize they are effectively doing Russia's political bidding with a NATO ally.