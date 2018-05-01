Starbucks drops ADL from 'bias training day'

The ADL had originally been invited to help develop curricula for the workshops, but after complaints from black activists, the company decided to ban the ADL from participating.

The Anti-Defamation League will no longer participate in the Starbucks "anti-bias training day." The company will shut all of its outlets on May 29, and employees will be forced to attend anti-bias workshops.

The anti-bias workshops are a response to the arrest of two black men who wanted to use the restroom at a Philadelphia Starbucks without buying anything. The employees and manager followed the longtime company policy of reserving restroom privileges to paying customers only, but the CEO, Kevin Johnson, refused to back his own employees enforcing his own company's policy.

What are the black activists so agitated about?

Politico:

Almost immediately after the April 17 announcement, activists attacked Starbucks over the ADL's involvement, citing the ADL's support for Israel and its arms-length relationship to the Black Lives Matter movement. "The ADL is CONSTANTLY attacking black and brown people," Women's March organizer Tamika Mallory posted on Twitter. "This is a sign that they are tone deaf and not committed to addressing the concerns of black folk." Mallory came under fire earlier this year after attending a Feb. 25 speech by Louis Farrakhan in which the Nation of Islam leader said "the Jews have control over" the FBI. Cat Brooks, the co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project, told ABC News that she agreed with Mallory, saying, "You can't be a piece of an anti-bias training when you openly support a racist, oppressive and brutal colonization of Palestine." The Washington chapter of Black Lives Matter, meanwhile, tweeted that the ADL was "ultra pro-cop," and cited a 2016 letter in which Greenblatt said "ADL has not endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement" because "a small minority of [its] leaders ... supported anti-Israel – and at times anti-Semitic – positions." Greenblatt's letter didn't identify the leaders in question. Starbucks' exclusion of the ADL from its May 29 training session became apparent on April 24 when a press release about the event failed to mention Greenblatt in connection to it. Instead, it said the company would "consult with" the ADL in connection with longer-term efforts.

Starbucks caved to pressure to develop an "anti-bias" day, and now it is caving to pressure to exclude the ADL. I think if we cut open Mr. Johnson and examined his spine, we'd find it was made of Jell-O.

The irony is that the black activists are displaying the most obscene kind of bigotry and bias in calling for the exclusion of the ADL. But left-wingers don't do irony, and activists, especially, are impervious to charges of hypocrisy.

The message being sent by Starbucks is plain as day: everyone is welcome at Starbucks except Jews who support Israel.