Sorry, but asylum is not a right

As we look at the front pages, we see a so-called caravan trying to jump a fence in San Diego. It's an interesting image, because our family came here as political refugees many years ago. I remember the tedious process that included going from Cuba to Mexico, and then to Jamaica, where we waited for the okay to travel to Miami. After that, and respecting the laws of the U.S., we were granted residency.

Here is the difference from the people hanging from the fence in California. My parents did not expect the U.S. to automatically say "yes." They understood that it was up to the USA, not us. The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border is also fascinating because of what is happening down in Venezuela. First, "Brazil declares emergency over Venezuelan migrant influx." Like Central Americans, Venezuelans have concluded that their country is no longer suitable for living. And second, "Venezuelan refugee crisis adds to Colombia's growing challenges." Down there, this crisis is complicating social services, such as health care and schools. In other words, humanitarianism and economic reality are meeting each other every day. It's a terrible situation, from Guatemala to Venezuela. I can understand their pain and suffering. At the same time, you cannot rush to a border and expect to be given entrance. It is up to the country, not the people seeking asylum PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.