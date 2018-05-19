School shootings won’t stop until media stops encouraging copycats

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different outcome. Mass shootings continue to get worse in this country as we continue doing the same thing! It started at Columbine when two punks sought fame by shooting their fellow students. Every news channel fulfilled their desires to fame by putting their names and faces on TV. With every story and picture of the shooter a copycat is born. These deranged people watch the news while planning to be famous as well. Shooters all share one thing in common and that is their desire for attention. I think it’s safe to say that our policies and procedures to prevent shootings are insane. We aren’t preventing but encouraging future acts. As I sit here watching the news of another shooting, the media puts the shooters name and face on television. The shooter is no longer a threat, but his face on television will inspire the next copycat.

Major League Baseball and ESPN put a stop to attention seekers running onto the field during games. It became an epidemic with people looking for attention just to see their faces on the news. ESPN and MLB were smart and stopped showing these idiots on TV. In a very short time that problem stopped. How many innocent people have to die before the news media try to do something different? I challenge every lawmaker, the media, and law enforcement to stop sharing the shooter's story on the news. If the shooter is dead or in custody, we don’t need to know anything about them. Quit trying to look for motives, asking why people do what they do. You never know what goes through the mind of a killer any more than a normal person. Giving a shooter attention only guarantees it will happen again. It’s time to send a message to anyone making plans to commit similar acts. Where there is one there are many. There are countless potential copycats making plans at this moment to bring harm to others. They don’t wake up one morning and decide to start shooting innocent people. They plan for months inspired by watching the shootings of the past. We have to send the message that fame will no longer come to anyone who brings harm to another. These people are not tough or brave but cowards hiding behind the barrel of a gun.