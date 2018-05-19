Lawsuit against Fox News by Andrea Tantaros thrown out of court

“For the reasons already stated, vague, speculative, and conculsory allegations concerning malware allegedly found on Plaintiff’s personal computer and Fox News’s purported ability to access or monitor communications on Plaintiff’s Blackberry are insufficient to state such a claim,” he wrote. “With respect to her Gmail account, Plaintiff believes that ‘someone’ accessed her account without authorization, but she doesn’t allege which of the Defendants, if any, actually did so.”

She also failed to provide “factual support” for her claim Ailes and Shine had a person hack her personal computer and other electronic devices, Daniels wrote.

Daniels also shredded the claim that Ailes had Tantaros recorded through hidden cameras, saying the “Plaintiff pleads no facts to support this belief, much less ones to make her unsubstantiated allegations rise ‘above the speculative level.'”