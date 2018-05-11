Sarah Palin on McCain's score-settling: 'A perpetual gut-punch'

Sarah Palin said Thursday that Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) admission that he regrets picking her as his running mate in his failed 2008 presidential bid is "like a perpetual gut-punch."

Instead reconciliation and forgiveness, Senator John McCain is choosing score-settling and cruelty as the theme for the final chapter of his life. And in so doing, he is inflicting emotional pain :

Nice work, Senator! In addition to revealing cruelty, you also revealed a two-faced nature to your character:

The former Republican vice presidential nominee said the senator's recent remarks were "not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he's apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign," she told the Daily Mail before speaking at a pro-Trump PAC fundraiser.

Sarah Palin has exactly the same suspicion that I do:

"I attribute a lot of what we're hearing and reading regarding McCain's statements to his ghostwriter or ghostwriters," Palin told the Daily Mail, saying she would have to hear from McCain herself.

Maybe Nicole Wallace, the campaign aide who set up the disastrous Palin interview by Katie Couric?

