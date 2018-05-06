Rosie O'Donnell has some campaign donation problems

That means Doug Jones, the Democrat who won the Senate race in Alabama, Adam Schiff, the California Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, and Conor Lamb, the Democrat who won the House race in the pivotal Pennsylvania special election, got their legs up on illicitly donated money.

Television personality Rosie O'Donnell, who has a big mouth, a loathing for President Trump, and a lot of money to throw around on campaigns, has exceeded the limit for her donations to Democrats.

That's real interesting, given the heavy focus the press has been engaged in around the issue of whether President Trump's $130,000 payoff to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her mouth shut (which she failed to do) about an illicit affair more than a decade ago, amounted to an illegal campaign violation, which it probably didn't.

Democrats violate campaign finance laws all the time, pay the fines, and go right on doing what they do. President Obama's campaign, for instance, paid $375,000 in fines for sleazy campaign behavior such as hiding donors and keeping illegally obtained donations, something U.S. News noted was one of the largest campaign finance violation fines ever. Cost of doing business, it seems. Trump by contrast gets wall-to-wall news coverage and loud calls for impeachment.

Now Rosie O'Donnell is at it, doing the same things the Obamatons did, exceeding campaign donation limits, and rather incredibly, claiming it's not her fault, because the donations were therapeutic. Kid you not, get a load of what the New York Post found:

“If 2700 is the cut off — [candidates] should refund the money,” she wrote. “I don’t look to see who I can donate most to … I just donate assuming they do not accept what is over the limit.” O’Donnell said she donates often, and uses the online liberal fundraising platform ActBlue. “My anxiety is quelled by donating to those opposing trump [and] his agenda — especially at night — when most of these were placed.”

Let's see what would happen to one of us if we over-donated to a campaign. Or let's see how this idiotic excuse would go over with a traffic cop if one of us ran a red light.

Obviously, she thinks it's someone else's responsibility to get her to comply with the law, and naturally, Democrats aren't bothering to do the job. It's a win-win for them all, it seems.

The only losers in this are the voters. Why have campaign finance laws at all with attitudes like this going around, and thus far, nobody getting punished?

Image credit: Dan Cox via Flickr / Creative Commons SA 2.0