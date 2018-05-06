Will the GOP Senate primary in West Virginia be a repeat of Alabama?

West Virginia Republicans are scrambling after a late poll shows coal baron Don Blankenship surging ahead of two rivals. Blankenship served a year in prison following an explosion at his Upper Big Branch mine that killed 29 workers. He has claimed he was railroaded by the Obama Justice Department and that the explosion was the government's fault. Whether that's true or not is hardly the point. The conviction is only part of his problem. Like failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Blankenship is bombastic, uninformed on many issues, and racially insensitive.

The Republican Senate primary in West Virginia is shaping up to be a repeat of the disastrous race in Alabama when a candidate that everyone knew couldn't win in the general election managed to eke out a victory and handed the Democrats a seat.

At least he doesn't fondle little girls.

But Republicans believe that Blankenship doesn't stand a chance against incumbent Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in November. Manchin has expertly navigated around some sticky issues, never straying far from the center right, supporting Trump on occassion, and criticizing the more liberal elements in his own party.

But Trump won West Virginia in 2016 by 40 points. A decent Republican candidate, such as Rep. Evan Jenkins or state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey would have an excellent chance of unseating Manchin.

Unfortunately, those two candidates have been attacking each other as Blankenship is flooding the state with a big ad buy.

Politico:

On Thursday, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., sent out a tweet asking “the people of West Virginia to make a wise decision and reject Blankenship.” “No more fumbles like Alabama,” he added. “We need to win in November.” Morrisey, who’d largely been ignoring Blankenship, has suddenly turned his fire on the coal baron. On Saturday, Morrisey’s campaign released a 30-second robocall to West Virginia voters blasting Blankenship over an array of issues. The call described Blankenship as a “convicted criminal” who didn’t vote for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. It also highlighted his Nevada residency. “A vote for Blankenship is a vote to advance liberal positions, higher taxes, and abortion on-demand,” the voiceover says. “That’s because Blankenship would get crushed in November.” On Sunday afternoon, Morrisey is slated to hold a press conference to “talk about Don Blankenship's criminal record, his significant legal issues, and how his candidacy threatens West Virginia's conservative agenda,” according to a media advisory his campaign sent out over the weekend. A Blankenship strategist, Greg Thomas, shrugged off the 11th-hour assault. “We have run hard from beginning to end and we are encouraged by the desperation we are seeing from our opposition,” he said in a text message. National Republicans have sought to prevent Blankenship from winning the nomination. An outside group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mountain Families PAC, has spent $1.3 million on a TV ad campaign targeting the former prisoner. On Friday afternoon, the group began a digital advertisement telling West Virginians, “Don’t vote Don Blankenship.” The offensive bears similarities to the ultimately unsuccessful one the party launched against former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore in last year’s Alabama Senate race. Moore beat back the national GOP campaign against him and went on to lose the general election to Democrat Doug Jones. Blankenship has responded in kind, launching a slash-and-burn campaign targeting McConnell.

Manchin is going to be tough to defeat anyway and putting forward a candidate with a criminal record and a history of making uninformed comments about the issues won't help. In fact, Manchin's popularity in-state (he is a former governor who is fondly remembered) will make it hard for any Republican, despite Trump's lopsided win in 2016.

As for Trump, he is laying low, which is good politics for him but may result in Blankenship winning. Considering that Republicans are bound to lose one or two seats in November, a loss in West Virginia will make it harder to hold on to control of the Senate.