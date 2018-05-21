« Race and the royals | The Truth About the ‘Muslim Prayer Rugs’ at Fox News’s D.C. HQ »
May 21, 2018

Putin and Erdogan publicly diss each other using startling body language

By Thomas Lifson

 

All is not well among the miscreants wreaking havoc in Syria.

Heshmat Alavi, an Iranian human rights campaigner and blogger, spotted an incident broadcast on Turkish television that reveals mutual contempt between Russia's dictatorial leader, Putin, and Turkey's dictatorial leader, Erdoğan, at a public ceremony that also included Iran's dictatorial leader, Rouhani.

Watch closely in the first seconds of the video embedded in the tweet, as Putin unmistakably responded to a body language insult by Erdoğan (failing to rise fully to shake his hand) by quickly and casually flipping Erdoğan's chair over and walking away to greet Rouhani as a scramble took place to right the chair and pretend the insult never happened.

Hat tip: Clarice Feldman

 

