Putin and Erdogan publicly diss each other using startling body language

All is not well among the miscreants wreaking havoc in Syria.

Heshmat Alavi, an Iranian human rights campaigner and blogger, spotted an incident broadcast on Turkish television that reveals mutual contempt between Russia's dictatorial leader, Putin, and Turkey's dictatorial leader, Erdoğan, at a public ceremony that also included Iran's dictatorial leader, Rouhani.

Watch closely in the first seconds of the video embedded in the tweet, as Putin unmistakably responded to a body language insult by Erdoğan (failing to rise fully to shake his hand) by quickly and casually flipping Erdoğan's chair over and walking away to greet Rouhani as a scramble took place to right the chair and pretend the insult never happened.

Interesting how Erdogan only stood halfway to shake Putin's hand, refusing to stand up straight in diplomatic fashion... and how Putin responded by throwing his chair...

This is the so-called alliance #Iran was counting on in #Syria... pic.twitter.com/GCj42sFF03 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) May 20, 2018

